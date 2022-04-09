Toochi Kash: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Toochi Kash, born Natalie Nicole Salloum, is an American social media personality and model.

Before getting an Internet sensation, she appeared on the Ultimate Women Challenge as an

MMA fighter.

Moreover, she is 33 years old as of 2021. She was born on 4th August 1988 in California, United States.

States. Also, she celebrates her birthday on 4th August every time.

Biography and Body Measurements

Details of her early childhood and her educational background are currently unavailable.

information is still under review and will be streamlined as soon as it has been made intimately

available.

Toochi has not gone public with her relationship. It isn't publicly known whether she's married or in a relationship.

wedded or in a relationship. Her mate's information will be streamlined as soon as the

information is available.

Quick Facts about Toochi Kash

Kash's net worth is estimated to be between 1 million dollars to 5 million dollars.

includes her means, plutocrat, and income.

 She got most of her income through her acting career as a social media personality and

model. Through her colorful sources of income, Toochi has been suitable to accumulate

a good fortune but prefers to lead a modest life.

 Toochi measures a standing height of 5 feet and 8 inches or 1.74 meters.

 Also, she weighs 58 Kg which is original to 128 lbs.

 Her body measures are 34-28-40 inches. Kash also wears a shoe-sized 6.5 (US) has black

hair and dark brown eyes.

She wanted to become a model from her early life. However, thanks to Instagram, with the help of which she's living her dream.

the help of which she's living on her dream.

 In 2013, this American created her Instagram account.

 With her excellent posts, Italia attracted numerous people to her runner. Moreover, she

has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

 On Instagram, she substantially posts her photoshoots, life, sizzling filmland, primarily

exhibiting her slim and smart body.

 However, with the help of her vast social media fame, Italia now supports several

brands and products via Instagram.

 On the other hand, this 31-year-old beauty appeared on the Ultimate Woman Challenge

as an MMA fighter. Still, this princess left it, and she again started to concentrate on

social media modeling.

 Besides that, the American is indeed featured in colorful magazines.

 It's also said that Italia has made non-credited appearances on some TV shows and

pictures, but the star hasn't verified it yet.