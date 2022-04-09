Toochi Kash: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Toochi Kash, born Natalie Nicole Salloum, is an American social media personality and model.
Before getting an Internet sensation, she appeared on the Ultimate Women Challenge as an
MMA fighter.
Moreover, she is 33 years old as of 2021. She was born on 4th August 1988 in California, United
States. Also, she celebrates her birthday on 4th August every time.
Biography and Body Measurements
Details of her early nonage and her educational background are presently unapproachable. This
information is still under review and will be streamlined as soon as it has been made intimately
available.
Toochi has not gone public with her relationship. It isn't intimately known whether she's
wedded or in a relationship. Her mate's information will be streamlined as soon as the
information is available.
Quick Facts about Toochi Kash
Kash's net worth is estimated to be between 1 million dollars to 5 million dollars. It
includes her means, plutocrat, and income.
She got most of her income through her acting career as a social media personality and
model. Through her colorful sources of income, Toochi has been suitable to accumulate
a good fortune but prefers to lead a modest life.
Toochi measures a standing height of 5 feet and 8 inches or 1.74 meters.
Also, she weighs 58 Kg which is original to 128 lbs.
Her body measures are 34-28-40 inches. Kash also wears a shoe-sized 6.5 (US) has black
hair and dark brown eyes.
Italia wanted to become a model from her early life. However, thanks to Instagram, with
the help of which she's living on her dream.
In 2013, this American created her Instagram account.
With her excellent posts, Italia attracted numerous people to her runner. Moreover, she
has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.
On Instagram, she substantially posts her photoshoots, life, sizzling filmland, primarily
exhibiting her slim and smart body.
However, with the help of her vast social media fame, Italia now supports several
brands and products via Instagram.
On the other hand, this 31-year-old beauty appeared on the Ultimate Woman Challenge
as an MMA fighter. Still, this princess left it, and she again started to concentrate on
social media modeling.
Besides that, the American is indeed featured in colorful magazines.
It's also said that Italia has made non-credited appearances on some TV shows and
pictures, but the star hasn't verified it yet.