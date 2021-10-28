Elizabeth Henstridge Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Elizabeth Henstridge is a famous English actress also as a director. She was born in England on 11th September 1987.

Moreover, she has done her schooling in Meadowhead and King Edward VII School. She got a graduate degree from the University of Birmingham in 2009. Then she moved towards acting. She first acted in a short film “Under the Apple Boughs,” then Hollyoaks’ TV series.

She has also worked in “The Kid,” a short film. With The Thompsons, she played a co-actor role in a short horror movie. She has also worked as a co-star in two thriller drama series, Reach Me and Gangs of Tooting Broadway. She performed many roles as an actress in several films like Mason’s family’s Murder, Wolves at the door, and the Disney series, the Ultimate Spiderman.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Elizabeth Henstridge Weight: 121 lbs or (55 kg)

Elizabeth Henstridge Height: 5 Feet and 4 Inches or (163 cm)

Elizabeth Henstridge Bra Size: 34 A

Elizabeth Henstridge Shoe Size: 7 US

Elizabeth Henstridge Body Measurements: 35-24-35 inches or (89-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: