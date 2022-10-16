All you need to know about Egypt Daoud Dean

American celebrity kid, Egypt Daoud Dean, is widely recognized as the first child of singer, musician and songwriter, Alecia Keys and record producer DJ Swizz Beatz.

Furthermore, he was born on October 14, 2010, in a celebrity family. He is living a luxurious life with his parents and brother. He proved to be one of the youngest producers in the music industry when he was named the producer of widely famous rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “untitled 07” in 2016.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: Egypt Daoud Dean

Birthday: October 14, 2010

Horoscope: Libra

Age: 11 years old

Gender: Male

Nationality: American

Religion: Christian

Ethnicity: Multiracial

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Profession: Celebrity child

Parents: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys(mother)

Siblings: brother-Genesis

Facts About Egypt Daoud Dean