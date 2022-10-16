All you need to know about Egypt Daoud Dean

American celebrity kid, Egypt Daoud Dean, is widely recognized as the first child of singer, musician and songwriter, Alecia Keys and record producer DJ Swizz Beatz.
Furthermore, he was born on October 14, 2010, in a celebrity family. He is living a luxurious life with his parents and brother. He proved to be one of the youngest producers in the music industry when he was named the producer of widely famous rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “untitled 07” in 2016.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Name: Egypt Daoud Dean
- Birthday: October 14, 2010
- Horoscope: Libra
- Age: 11 years old
- Gender: Male
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christian
- Ethnicity: Multiracial
- Eye Color: Dark Brown
- Hair Color: Dark Brown
- Profession: Celebrity child
- Parents: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys(mother)
- Siblings: brother-Genesis
Facts About Egypt Daoud Dean
- He was born in New York, USA. He holds American Nationality. Currently, he is 12 years old.
- Egypt Daoud Dean is widely recognized as the son of world-known musical artists Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.
- He has a younger brother named Genesis Ali Dean, born December 2014, and also has half-siblings from his father’s first marriage.
- He is brilliantly talented with his music ambitions and has inherited his musical and production skills from both parents.
- The talented little music producer has also played piano in the award show 2019 while his mother was performing, and the crowd loved his genius talent.