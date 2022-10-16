Everything you need to know about Jim Parrack

Jim Parrack is a popular American actor known for playing Hoyt Fortenberry in the HBO series True Blood. On February 8, 1981, he was born in Allen, Texas. He made his screen debut in the drama film Annapolis in 2006.

Additionally, Jim has appeared in several films such as Battle: Los Angeles and as “Slim” in Of Mice and Men alongside Chris O’Dowd, James Franco, and Leighton Meester. In 2020, Jim began starring in the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jim Parrack

Date of birth: February 8, 1981

Place of birth: Allen, Texas, US

Age: 41 years

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Height: 190 cm or 6 ft 3 inches

Weight: 74 kg or 163 lbs

Occupation: Actor

Net Worth: $2 Million(m.2008-2014), Leven Rambin (m.2015-2017)

Spouse/Girlfriend: Ciera Danielle

Further details about Jim Parrack