Everything you need to know about Jim Parrack
Jim Parrack is an American actor who rose to fame for playing Hoyt Fortenberry's in True Blood's HBO series.
Jim Parrack is a popular American actor known for playing Hoyt Fortenberry in the HBO series True Blood. On February 8, 1981, he was born in Allen, Texas. He made his screen debut in the drama film Annapolis in 2006.
Additionally, Jim has appeared in several films such as Battle: Los Angeles and as “Slim” in Of Mice and Men alongside Chris O’Dowd, James Franco, and Leighton Meester. In 2020, Jim began starring in the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Jim Parrack
- Date of birth: February 8, 1981
- Place of birth: Allen, Texas, US
- Age: 41 years
- Horoscope: Aquarius
- Nationality: American
- Height: 190 cm or 6 ft 3 inches
- Weight: 74 kg or 163 lbs
- Occupation: Actor
- Net Worth: $2 Million(m.2008-2014), Leven Rambin (m.2015-2017)
- Spouse/Girlfriend: Ciera Danielle
Further details about Jim Parrack
-
Jim was landed in Allen, Texas, and attended the co-ed Allen High School for secondary education.
-
In 2001, Jim moved to Los Angeles, where he joined Stella Adler Academy for acting and then at the Playhouse Wes.
-
He made his screen debut in 2006. From 2006 to 2008, he made many guest appearances on television shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Monk, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Criminal Minds.
-
In the year 2008, Jim starred as Hoyt Fortenberry in the vampire television series True Blood. Jim was a part of the main cast for the first five seasons. Before departing for a season, he returned to the series again as a leading cast member for the seventh and final season.
-
In 2011, he featured in films, starring in the military science fiction war film Battle: Los Angeles, directed by Jonathan Liebesman and co-starred Michelle Rodriguez, Aaron Eckhart, Bridget Moynahan, Ne-Yo, and Michael Peña.
-
Jim is the president of 120 Productions, Inc and is a good friend of actor James Franco.
-
He was cast in the drama film Child of God in 2013 and the Spanish-American drama A Night in Old Mexico. His other film credits include Fury (2014), The Adderall Diaries (2015), and Suicide Squad (2016).
-
The following year, he joined the Broadway cast of Of Mice and Men, playing the role of Slim.
-
When it comes to Jim’s personal life, he married actress, writer, and director Ciera Danielle on October 19, 2008. They separated in September 2013, and in June 2014, it was reported the duo had filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences.
-
In Spring 2014, it was confirmed Jim was in a relationship with The Hunger Games actress Leven Rambin. Jim and Rambin betrothed in Texas on October 10, 2015.
-
On May 9, 2017, they split, ending their two-year marriage. Rambin filed for divorce and was granted an annulment, and the marriage was dissolved.
-
According to Leven, the reason behind their divorce referred to an abusive relationship. Later, it revealed that he had cheated again on his second wife. Jim has been in a relationship with ballet dancer Hayley Walters since 2018.