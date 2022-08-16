Everything you need to know about Chabelo

Xavier López Rodríguez better known as “Chabelo”.On February 17, 1935, he was born and brought up in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He is a renowned Mexican American actor, comedian, television presenter, and children’s music singer.

He has been contributing to the television screen for over sixty years. He has participated in more than thirty motion pictures and recorded multiple musical albums. Furthermore, Xavier also has produced several shows like La Cuchufleta and La Güereja Quiere Más.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Xavier López Rodríguez (Chabelo)

Date of birth: 17 February 1935

Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Age: 87 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: American

Height: 6 ft 3 inches or 192 cm

Weight: 80 kg or 176 lbs

Occupation: Television presenter, Actor, Comedian, Singer

Instagram: @chabelooficial

Twitter: @chabelooficial

Net Worth: $19 Million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Teresita Miranda

Further details about Chabelo