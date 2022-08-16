Every detail you need to know about Annabel Scholey

Annabel Scholey is a beautiful English actress born on January 10 1984, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. She played Lauren Drake in the supernatural drama Being Human in 2009 of BBC.

She also played ‘Maddie”s leading role in the musical feature film Walking on Sunshine in 2014.

Further, Annabel is best known for portraying Contessina de Medici in the television series based on history, Medici: Masters of Florence in 2016. Her role receives positive critics, and people love her appearance alongside Dustin Hoffman and Richard Madden.

Annabel trained at the Oxford School of Drama, graduating in 2005. She has worked extensively on screen and in theatre. In 2013, she appeared as the predatory younger woman, Kate, in the revival of Passion Play by Peter Nichols at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Annabel Scholey

Date of birth: January 10, 1984

Place of birth: Wakefield, West Yorkshire, UK

Age: 38 years

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: British

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @allaboutscholey

Twitter: @AnnabelScholey

Net Worth: $1-$3 Million

Spouse: Ciaran McMenamin

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Annabel Scholey Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs

Annabel Scholey Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm

Annabel Scholey Bra size: 34 C

Annabel Scholey Shoe size: 7.5 US

Annabel Scholey Body measurements: 35-24-36 inches

Further details about Annabel Scholey