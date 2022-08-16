Every detail you need to know about Annabel Scholey 

Annabel Scholey is a beautiful English actress born on January 10 1984, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. She played Lauren Drake in the supernatural drama Being Human in 2009 of BBC.
She also played ‘Maddie”s leading role in the musical feature film Walking on Sunshine in 2014.
Further, Annabel is best known for portraying Contessina de Medici in the television series based on history, Medici: Masters of Florence in 2016. Her role receives positive critics, and people love her appearance alongside Dustin Hoffman and Richard Madden.
Annabel trained at the Oxford School of Drama, graduating in 2005. She has worked extensively on screen and in theatre. In 2013, she appeared as the predatory younger woman, Kate, in the revival of Passion Play by Peter Nichols at the Duke of York’s Theatre.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Annabel Scholey
Date of birth: January 10, 1984
Place of birth: Wakefield, West Yorkshire, UK
Age: 38 years
Horoscope: Capricorn
Nationality: British
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @allaboutscholey
Twitter: @AnnabelScholey
Net Worth: $1-$3 Million
Spouse: Ciaran McMenamin
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Annabel Scholey Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs
- Annabel Scholey Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm
- Annabel Scholey Bra size: 34 C
- Annabel Scholey Shoe size: 7.5 US
- Annabel Scholey Body measurements: 35-24-36 inches
Further details about Annabel Scholey
- When it comes to Annabel’s family and siblings, her father, Richard Scholey, is a firefighter, and her mother, Helen Scholey, is a nurse. Annabel was raised with her sister.
- After graduation, she debuted on the television screen as Miss Sorrel in Poirot: After the Funeral in 2005.
- Annabel performed at The Royal National Theater in their summer production of Antigone playing the character of Ismene.
- Besides, her credit on radio drama includes A Harlot’s Progress, All Passion Spent, and Under Milk Wood. Also, Annabel was runner-up in the BBC Carleton Hobbs Radio Competition of 2005.
- The following year, she portrayed Diana Rivers in the BBC television version of Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name, Jane Eyre.
- She has also starred in Doctors, EastEnders, and George Gently, Holby City.
- In 2010, she played Hermia with Dame Judi Dench in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Rose Theater Kingston. Later that year, she appeared as ‘Julia’ in Sheridan’s The Rivals at the Haymarket Theater in London. Sir Peter Hall directed both productions.
- In June 2011, Annabel performed at the Old Vic theater in London and the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. She played Lady Anne in Sam Mendes’ adaptation of Richard III with Kevin Spacey in the title role, and the production opened to rave reviews.
- The same year, Annabel gave the voice for Ginny Weasley in the 2011 video game version of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.
- In addition, she played the lead role of Michelle ‘Midge’ Lerner in the BBC Three comedy-drama Personal Affairs, alongside Ruth Negga, Laura Aikman, and Maimie McCoy.
- Regarding her married life, Annabel happily married an actor Ciaran McMenamin from Northern Ireland.
- In May 2017, Annabel and Ciaran were married. They are living happily together and blessed with a daughter Marrie.
- Her husband Ciaran is famous for appearing in movies like To End All Wars, Primeval, and Any Time Now.
- The charming British actress is active on Instagram, where she has almost 8k followers, and on Twitter, she joined in March 2011 and has amassed 13.1k followers so far.