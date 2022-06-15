All You Need To Know About Cassius Brown

Celebrity child Cassius Brown rose to fame for being the child of Bobby Brown, American rapper and New Edition proprietor, and mother, Alicia Etheridge. Cassius has two young sisters, Hendrix Estelle Sheba (b.2016) and Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown (b.2015).

Bobby Brown’s child Cassius came to the public for posting his incredible way of life on his Instagram account, which has accumulated followers.

Name: Cassius Brown

Birthday: May 30, 2009

Birthplace: United State

Age: 12

Gender: Male

Nationality: American

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Profession: Celebrity son, Instagram star

Parents: Bobby Brown (father); Alicia Etheridge (mother)

Siblings: Hendrix Estelle Sheba; Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown

Instagram: @cassiusjbrown

Height: 4’6” inches (144cm)

Weight: 30 kg (69lbs)

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Body Measurements: N/A

● On May 30, 2009, Cassius Brown was born in the United States of America. He is of Afro-American ethnicity and American Nationality.

● He rose to fame after being born to well-recognized American songwriter, rapper, and New Edition proprietor Bobby Brown and his mother, Alicia Etheridge.

● The other cause of his prominence was the death of his stepbrother, Bobby Brown Jr. There is no reason for his death yet.

● Cassius has several siblings because his father has affairs with many women. His siblings are Bobby Brown Jr, London Brown, Bobbi Cristiana Brown, Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown, and LaPrincia Brown.

● His parents married after three years of his birth.

● He often joins his parents on events and Red carpets like the Bet Awards.

● Furthermore, his stepbrother, London Brown, is also a songwriter and singer. He debuted on his father and stepmother Whitney Houston’s Show.

● Cassius’s father was arrested twice by police. Once during the trip from the Bahamas and secondly because of drinking and opposing the traffic rules.

● Shortly, he became famous because of his family status.

