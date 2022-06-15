All You Need To Know About Diane Haughton

Diane Haughton is a celebrity mother. She is widely recognized as Michael Haughton’s wife. He died in November 2012. Further, she became a famous face after the death of her daughter Aaliyah in a plane tragedy. Diana is an American citizen.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Diane Haughton

Gender: Female

Birth Place: New York

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Profession: Self Employed

Marital Status: widow

Husband: Michael Haughton

Net Worth: $10 million

Religion: Christian

Siblings: Barry Hankerson

KidsAaliyah, Rashad Haughton

Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63m)

Weight: 60Kg (132lbs)

Eye Color: black eyes

Hair Color: black hair

Shoe Size: 8 US

Bra Size: 33B

Body Size: 34-26-35

● Michael Haughton’s wife was born in New York City, New York, in 1951. Currently, she is 72 years old. She grew up alongside her brother, Barry Hankerson, a Record Producer and Background Records Manager.

● She married Michael Haughton in the 1980s, and the couple has two children together, Aaliyah (daughter) and Rashad Haughton (son).

● Diane’s daughter Aaliyah is recognized as a singer. Her famous albums include ‘Aaliyah,’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ and ‘One in a Million.’ Furthermore, she and her brother worked together on the album ‘One in a Million.’

● The most hurting moment was her daughter’s death in a plane crash on August 25, 2001.

● Diana and her husband were managers of her daughter’s tours. Later, he also died in 2012.

● Currently, Diana lives in New York City with her son. She also manages the Instagram account of her daughter, Aaliyah.

