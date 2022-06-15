Biography

All You Need To Know About Diane Haughton

Diane Haughton is a celebrity mother. She is widely recognized as Michael Haughton’s wife. He died in November 2012. Further, she became a famous face after the death of her daughter Aaliyah in a plane tragedy. Diana is an American citizen.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Name: Diane Haughton
  • Gender: Female
  • Birth Place: New York
  • Nationality: American
  • Ethnicity: Caucasian
  • Profession: Self Employed
  • Marital Status: widow
  • Husband: Michael Haughton
  • Net Worth: $10 million
  • Religion: Christian
  • Siblings: Barry Hankerson
  • KidsAaliyah, Rashad Haughton

All about the body measurements of the Diane Haughton

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

  • Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63m)
  • Weight: 60Kg (132lbs)
  • Eye Color: black eyes
  • Hair Color: black hair
  • Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Bra Size: 33B
  • Body Size: 34-26-35

Facts about Diane Haughton

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● Michael Haughton’s wife was born in New York City, New York, in 1951. Currently, she is 72 years old. She grew up alongside her brother, Barry Hankerson, a Record Producer and Background Records Manager.
● She married Michael Haughton in the 1980s, and the couple has two children together, Aaliyah (daughter) and Rashad Haughton (son).
● Diane’s daughter Aaliyah is recognized as a singer. Her famous albums include ‘Aaliyah,’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ and ‘One in a Million.’ Furthermore, she and her brother worked together on the album ‘One in a Million.’

● The most hurting moment was her daughter’s death in a plane crash on August 25, 2001.
● Diana and her husband were managers of her daughter’s tours. Later, he also died in 2012.
● Currently, Diana lives in New York City with her son. She also manages the Instagram account of her daughter, Aaliyah.

Description:

Diana Haughton is not a part of the entertainment industry. Likely, she became a famous
face in 2001 after her daughter’s died in a plane crash. Her daughter, Aaliyah, was a
singer recognized for her albums ‘Aaliyah,’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ and ‘One in
a Million.’

