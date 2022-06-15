All You Need To Know About Diane Haughton

Diane Haughton is a celebrity mother. She is widely recognized as Michael Haughton’s wife. He died in November 2012. Further, she became a famous face after the death of her daughter Aaliyah in a plane tragedy. Diana is an American citizen.
- Full Name: Diane Haughton
- Gender: Female
- Birth Place: New York
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Profession: Self Employed
- Marital Status: widow
- Husband: Michael Haughton
- Net Worth: $10 million
- Religion: Christian
- Siblings: Barry Hankerson
- KidsAaliyah, Rashad Haughton
- Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63m)
- Weight: 60Kg (132lbs)
- Eye Color: black eyes
- Hair Color: black hair
- Shoe Size: 8 US
- Bra Size: 33B
- Body Size: 34-26-35
● Michael Haughton’s wife was born in New York City, New York, in 1951. Currently, she is 72 years old. She grew up alongside her brother, Barry Hankerson, a Record Producer and Background Records Manager.
● She married Michael Haughton in the 1980s, and the couple has two children together, Aaliyah (daughter) and Rashad Haughton (son).
● Diane’s daughter Aaliyah is recognized as a singer. Her famous albums include ‘Aaliyah,’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ and ‘One in a Million.’ Furthermore, she and her brother worked together on the album ‘One in a Million.’
● The most hurting moment was her daughter’s death in a plane crash on August 25, 2001.
● Diana and her husband were managers of her daughter’s tours. Later, he also died in 2012.
● Currently, Diana lives in New York City with her son. She also manages the Instagram account of her daughter, Aaliyah.
