Breanne Hill Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Breanne Hill was born on 10th March 1990 in New Hampshire, America. She is a prominent Hollywood cinema actress.

Well, she is the daughter of Thomas Parhiala (father) and Joyce Parhiala (Mother). She got her education at Salem High School, North Salem grade school, and Boston University.

Breanne Hill is best known for her several TV serials and films like Rampage, Decision of religion Frontier, San Andreas, Incarnate, and many more. She is in a relationship with the famous Canadian film director/ writer Brad Peyton.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Breanne Hill Weight: 121 lbs or (55kg)
  • Breanne Hill Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches
  • Breanne Hill Horoscope: Pisces
  • Breanne Hill Bra Size: 32 B
  • Breanne Hill Shoe Size: 5 US
  • Breanne Hill Body measurements: 32-24-35 inches or (86-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Breanne Hill Date of Birth: 10th March 1990
  • Breanne Hill Age: 30 years
  • Breanne Hill Eye color: Blue
  • Breanne Hill Hair color: Blonde
  • Breanne Hill Nationality: American
  • Breanne Hill Spouse/Boyfriend: Brad Peyton
