‘Brave New World’ Cancelled After One Season by Peacock!

Peacock has opted not to proceed with the second season of Brave New World. The studio (UCP) behind this sci-fi drama series, supporting Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel. Now they will shop it to other outlets.

“There is no new Season 2 of Brave New World on Peacock,” for the fans. The streamer said during a statement to Deadline.

“David Wiener is creating a cinematic and thought-provoking adaptation for the serial. We’re thankful to the whole cast and crew who brought this world to life. We glance forward to telling more stories with David in the future.

It marks the first and significant cancellation for a TV series since Susan Rovner joined NBC Universal this month as overseeing TV and streaming programming.

Brave New World was a part of the inaugural original slate of Peacock. And therefore, the only homegrown scripted series available at launch in July.

The big-budget drama didn’t generate tons of buzz among critics and fans. Like most streamers, Peacock doesn’t release performance information on its shows.

Developed by Wiener and Grant Morrison, it supported Huxley’s dystopian novel. Brave New World imagines a perfect society. It has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of the latest London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) start a vacation to the Savage Lands. And here, they become embroiled during a harrowing and violent rebellion.

Bernard and Lenina are rescuing by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich). He escapes with them back to New London.

John’s arrival within the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony. He is leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

From UCP, in association with Amblin Television, the series is executive produced by Wiener and Morrison. Moreover, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, co-presidents of Amblin Television.

Wiener is also the showrunner. Owen Harris directed the primary two episodes and executive produces the series.

Moreover

Brave New World had an extended journey to the screen. NBC Universal’s Syfy and Amblin TV partnered initially to develop a scripted series supported by Huxley’s classic in 2015.

Moreover, Morrison and Taylor are tapping to write down the difference after a year. The project received a straight-to-series order by Syfy sibling USA Network in 2019. The series, whose Season 1 budget is claiming to be on the brink of $100 million.

Later on, it is migrated to NBCU’s new streaming platform Peacock as its sole homegrown original scripted series at launch.