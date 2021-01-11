First ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Footage Teases the Monsters Geralt Will Fight Next!

On Saturday, as a part of the Halloween activities, the team of the Netflix series “The Witcher” surprisingly releasing new Season 2 footage into an otherwise unassuming clip set to the tune of “Monster Mash.”

The clip is, by and enormous, a highlight reel of the monsters Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) faced in Season 1. At the same time, many of the beasties are familiar from their Season 1 appearances. There have been two new foes waiting to be spotted during this Witcher footage.

These two new monsters in the clip are featuring from The Witcher Season 2. It was also shown on YouTube channel accounts and all social media networks on Saturday at Eve.

However, “The Witcher” was anything but definite in its efforts to alert fans to the very fact that the footage of upcoming Season 2 was embedded as a treat during this seasonal video.

On the series’s official account on Instagram, the video’s caption read, “This isn’t like a trick. However, there are two treats to find here.”

However, on Twitter, the caption was, “Monsters big and monsters small, sharpen your swords and slay them all. If you’ll spot them,” and eventually, the YouTube caption told fans that “the Arctic wolf takes Halloween as a private challenge.

But it will keep your eyes peeled for a couple of sweet treats. You won’t want to miss what’s hidden.”

Plot Details

The new monsters from Season 2 of the series are teasing at the 0:15 and 0:30-second mark, respectively. You will get a glimpse of a mass of what appears like grass or hay clumped alongside blood and viscera (note the eyeball) slithering across the bottom at 0:15 seconds.

Then, at 0:30 seconds, you will see three skulls bound together—however, all of them wearing fraying clothing and jewelry. Somewhere during a dark cave with light shining on them. One shudders to think how those skeletons need to such a dark place.

It is also curious to understand who they once were and why they’re being shown to us. While these brief glimpses are exciting, they still don’t tell us an excessive amount about the sorts of monsters.

Geralt is going to be facing; it’s always fun to believe how they tie into Season 2, though.

Moreover

The new Season 2 footage arrives just a couple of weeks after new photos of Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) were released. The pictures from the new season tease the Season 2 plot.

However, it can follow Yennefer’s recovery after her incredible magical feats at the Battle of Sodden Hill at the top of Season 1.

Moreover, Geralt and Ciri are heading to Geralt’s home, where Ciri will begin training and honing her magical abilities.

The Witcher Season 2 is predicted to launch in 2021. You’ll refresh your monster memory below with the Halloween-themed Witcher clip. For more, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in November.