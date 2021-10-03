Allison Holker’s Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Allison Holker’s full name is Allison Holker Renae Boss. She is a very famous American dancer. She was born in Anoka County, USA, on 6th February 1988. She got her early studies in the high school of Timpanogos. Besides dancing, she has also worked in TV shows and films.

Moreover, she inaugurated numerous concert tours worldwide. Allison undoubtedly has gained extreme fame for her appearance in a contest named “So you think that that you simply really Can Dance,” a TV dance reality show. From here, she wont to be a contestant for season 2 and later for seasons 7 to 11, and then at 14. Allison is married to Stephen Boss since 2013. The couple gave birth to three children.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Allison Holker Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches or (160cm)

Allison Holker Weight: 114lbs or (52kgs)

Allison Holker Bra Size: 34 A

Allison Holker Horoscope: Aquarius

Allison Holker Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Allison Holker Measurements: 34-25-33 inches

Further critical details of the dancer: