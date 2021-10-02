Adriana Ahumada Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Mexican Adriana Ahumada is an actress and famous singer. Moreover, she is also acted in several series Atrevete a scenario 2009. In 2006 and 2007, she worked in La Doble Vida de Estela Carrillo. Besides all, she also appeared in the three sides of Ana. Adriana became the first lady to win a reality show named Codigo FAMA. Later on, she participates in the international version of Codigo FAMA. She performed two unreleased songs. But unfortunately, she couldn’t win the show. Her next TV serial was Dare to Dream, where she played Marisol. In this show, her character had a dream to become a rocker. She also performed in Sin senos no hay Paraiso in 2010 by Gustavo Bolivar, a Colombian author.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Adriana Ahumada Weight: Unknown

Adriana Ahumada Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches

Adriana Ahumada Shoe Size: 9.5 US

Adriana Ahumada Bra Size: Unknown

Adriana Ahumada Body Measurements: Unknown

