All You Need To Know about Eric Hartter

Tattoo artist and a drug abuser, Eric Hartter is famously known for dating Kim Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife, and Whitney Scott Mathers’s biological father.

Eric was jailed for involvement in selling drugs. Because of drug selling, Eric was off the wanted criminals.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Eric Hartter

Birthdate: 1980

Gender: Male

Ethnicity: Mixed

Religion: Christianity

Mother Name: Marie Hartter

Profession: Tattoo artist

Famous As: Whitney Scott Mathers’s biological father

Net Worth: $10 thousand

Height: 5’8” inches(1.73 m)

Weight: 76Kg

Hair Color: Light Brown

Eye Color: Light Brown

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Eric Hartter

● Eric’s confirmed birth date, early life, and academic qualifications have yet to be

revealed. Furthermore, he was of mixed ethnicity.

● His mother’s name is Marie Hartter, while his father’s name is not available on his

Wikipedia page.

● Eric started his career as a Tattoo artist and made a decent amount of money to meet

both ends throughout his career.

● He was in a romantic relationship with Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers. They began

dating each other after Kim Mathers divorced in 2001.

● He is also well recognized as Whitney Scott Mathers’s biological father, Eminem adopted

the child.

● He has earned a net worth of $10 thousand as of the latest updates.

Description:

Tattoo artist Eric Hartter has multiple criminal records and drug charges against him. Eric was

jailed for selling drugs. There is a rumor that he died at the age of 39 in 2019 due to the fatal

disease of both cocaine and fentanyl consumption.