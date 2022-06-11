Biography

All You Need To Know about Eric Hartter

By Tony Altidore

Tattoo artist and a drug abuser, Eric Hartter is famously known for dating Kim Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife, and Whitney Scott Mathers’s biological father.
Eric was jailed for involvement in selling drugs. Because of drug selling, Eric was off the wanted criminals.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Eric Hartter
Birthdate: 1980
Gender: Male
Ethnicity: Mixed
Religion: Christianity
Mother Name: Marie Hartter
Profession: Tattoo artist
Famous As: Whitney Scott Mathers’s biological father
Net Worth: $10 thousand

All about the body measurements of the Eric Hartter

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’8” inches(1.73 m)
Weight: 76Kg
Hair Color: Light Brown
Eye Color: Light Brown
Body Measurements: N/A
Facts about Eric Hartter
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● Eric’s confirmed birth date, early life, and academic qualifications have yet to be
revealed. Furthermore, he was of mixed ethnicity.
● His mother’s name is Marie Hartter, while his father’s name is not available on his
Wikipedia page.
● Eric started his career as a Tattoo artist and made a decent amount of money to meet
both ends throughout his career.
● He was in a romantic relationship with Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers. They began
dating each other after Kim Mathers divorced in 2001.
● He is also well recognized as Whitney Scott Mathers’s biological father, Eminem adopted
the child.
● He has earned a net worth of $10 thousand as of the latest updates.
Description:
Tattoo artist Eric Hartter has multiple criminal records and drug charges against him. Eric was
jailed for selling drugs. There is a rumor that he died at the age of 39 in 2019 due to the fatal
disease of both cocaine and fentanyl consumption.

Eric Hartter

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

