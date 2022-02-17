Alex Frnka Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Alexandra Nicole Frnka is a popular actress who was born on 16 November 1988 in Huston, Texas. She got an education from the local school. Alex is recognized as Carly D’Amato in the Inbetweeners.

The Talented Alex took the start of her career with Unanswered prayers in 2010. After that, her journey constantly remained on track, and she worked in many movies and tv series. One of the most famous is her ABC show Castles, Scorpion and I are in the Band, the other two tv credits.

Moreover, she also appeared in many series and tv shows. Among them, one series name is Vanity, in which she worked with Denise Richards. In 2017, Alex played a role in the Blair Haye thriller series Deadly Detention. She performed very well in all the tv series and movies.

We don’t have any information regarding its relationship status. Here, you can read her body measurements and personal information details.

Alex Frnka Body Measurements

Alex Frnka Horoscope: Scorpio

Alex Frnka Height: 5’5″

Alex Frnka Weight:62 kg

Alex Frnka Bra size: 32 inch

Alex Frnka Shoe size: 7US

Alex Frnka Body Measurements: unknown

Personal Information

Alex Frnka DOB: 16 November 1988

Alex Frnka Age: 32 years

Alex Frnka Nationality: American

Alex Frnka Spouse: Pat Frnka (m.2018)

Alex Frnka Eye color: Brown

Alex Frnka Hair color: Brown