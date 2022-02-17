Jamie Colby Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Jamie Colby may be a famous and highly talented American news correspondent. She is a renowned TV anchor and highlights a good name within the industry. She was born on 21st December 1970, in Forest Hills, New York, USA. Besides all, this popular personality also holds a Jury’s doctor’s degree and a BBA degree in accounting. Moreover, she also worked as a CBS and CNN news reporter. Later on, she also hosted the news in Fox News for National News as Anchor. Jamie Colby got Edward R. Murrow National Award 2002 for her best coverage of the 9/11 attacks. And, therefore, she also owned many other awards like Clarion Award and Gracie Award for her best work.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Jamie Colby Weight: 149 lbs or (68 kg)

Jamie Colby Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches or 170 cm

Jamie Colby Shoe size: Unknown

Jamie Colby Bra Size: 34 C

Jamie Colby Body measurements: 37-27-37 inches or (94-69-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: