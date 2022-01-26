7 Tips to prevent injuries at home during the lockdown.

Accidents can happen anywhere, be it on the road, your workplace or even in your own house. We have been facing this deadly virus for almost two years now, and we’ve got used to the lockdowns keeping us in our houses. But what you can’t really put under lockdown is injuries. All we want is that our houses, at the most, are the safest places for our children and our loved ones. But when the entire family is at home for so long, you are definitely prone to small injuries and accidents. Injuries like falls, fires, drownings, and poisonings can be caused easily at home. By taking proper care and precautions, you can avoid these mistakes.

Keep away all the household cleaners-

Keep the chemical household cleaners and medications out of sight from children and make sure they are out of reach as well. Install safety locks on the cabinets if needed. Put the cleaning equipment back into its original place immediately after use. This will prevent a lot of accidents. Don’t let the kids play with the medicine bottles as it could be very harmful to them.

Clear all the clutter-

Having clutter around the house is one of the biggest reasons for falls. Move furniture out of the way and try to declutter as much as possible. Keep your house properly lit so that people don’t trip easily. Install handrails if you have over-aged people in your house to support yourself from slipping. Try to buy nonslip mats more than the slip-prone maps because you might slip and fall.

Try to avoid slips and falls-

Repair necessary damage that has been done to the flooring. Keep things in their respective places. Maximum falls in our houses are due to keeping shoes in the middle and not putting them back in place. Leaving kids toys like the lego and other small cars.l The lego is very dangerous for kids as well. If they swallow the little pieces included in the lego, you would have to operate the child to get out the piece.

Keep children away from electrical hazards-

Because of the work-from-home systems, you have so many devices plugged in all around you, which could be extremely hazardous and harmful. Especially if you touch the plugs or switches with wet hands, as this could cause severe shocks, keep the wiring in check and out of reach so that you don’t trip because of it and fall.

Promote fire safety-

Try to use very little fire in your house. The less you use it, the less it will be harmful to you and your loved ones. Keep a fire extinguisher in your house to prevent any mishaps from occurring and install smoke alarms that get connected to your phone so even if you aren’t at home, you’ll be informed about a fire threat immediately. Check your habit of testing the alarm every month or so.

Practice physical therapy-

Keep exercising during this time to keep your body in shape and healthy. The spine team Spokane helps you keep your body in check with their monthly checkups. If you exercise every day, your body will stay healthy, and you will be active all the time. Exercising will keep you in shape in this lockdown snd will prevent many injuries.

Keep knives out of reach. When you are using them, they are out of reach for children. We normally don’t use very sharp knives at home, but it could still be very harmful and dangerous. Knives should be stored with their blade down so that even when you try to reach out for it, you don’t cut yourself.

These were some of the tips you could use in your house to keep your loved ones and yourself safe. You could also try chiropractic during this time because it heals your body physically and mentally.