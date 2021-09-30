5 Tips To Finding The Right Vape Juice For You

If you know anything about vaping, then you’re aware there’s a massive variety of vape juices available for newbies and veterans alike. However, picking the right juice largely depends on your preferences and expectations because there is no one-size-fits-all solution to vaping in general.

When you visit a vape store, whether online or not, chances are you have a unique set of preferences and expectations. Studies show that these individual differences influence your vape juice purchasing decisions like they do everything else. This article discusses the crucial aspects of finding that perfect vape juice by using five simple tips. If you’re ready to find the vape juice of your dreams, then let’s get started by looking at e-liquid flavors from a broader perspective.

The Right Flavor of E-juice

When it comes to selecting a specific flavor, there is no one correct answer. We all have our taste buds, and you may find that given a list of great vape juice flavors, some make your mouth water more than others.

So far, research has suggested a flavor wheel to classify vape juice flavors. However, there are four main categories of flavors in the vape market, namely.

Candy flavors

Fruity flavors

Dessert flavors

Drink flavors

Menthol flavors

Manufacturers of salt nic juice and e-juice flavors continue to get more creative with the products they introduce into the e-liquid market. Consequently, you’ll notice an ever-increasing array of choices. However, if you can limit yourself to a specific number of categories, in this case, six, you can begin to zoom in on the types you find most appealing.

PG And VG Ratio

There are two primary ingredients in most vape juices. These are PG, standing for Propylene Glycol, and VG, meaning Vegetable Glycol. As the name implies, VG is a compound derived from vegetable oil, while PG is a petroleum by-product. But unlike PG, you can find VG in many everyday items like soaps, deodorants, and cosmetic products. The more VG there is in an e-juice, the thicker it will be.

Also, it will produce denser vapor when vaporized. Some vapers opt for the range of 80 percent VG and 20 percent PG. But generally speaking, these types of mixes are best for sub-ohm devices and almost always used during direct-to-lung vaping. However, if you vape using the mouth-to-lung style, it’s recommended to stick with the 50/50 blends instead.

The Suitable Nicotine Level

Vape juice is not only about the taste. The nicotine content should also be considered during your search for a vape juice that suits you best. You will find the amount of nicotine in each bottle on its label, so make sure to read and understand all information before making any purchase decisions.

If you are just beginning your vaping journey, finding a low nicotine concentration e-juice might suit your needs better. Still, if you are trying to get a strong throat hit to go with a giant cloud, there are several concentrations of nicotine that you try, preferably starting from the lowest. It’s recommended to remain between 3-6 mg and only increase provided you know your tolerance level.

Where And Who Made The Vape Juice

In your search to find the best e-liquids available, you should look behind the products and find the brand and where they made their products. Given that you can find information at just a click away through the internet, here are some things you should check about vape juice companies:

How professional does the website look?

Are their vape juices tested and complaints with state laws?

What types of ingredients do they use?

Are products manufactured in clean rooms that meet the standards?

Remember always to ask yourself these questions before you buy a bottle of e-liquid. If in doubt, go somewhere else! Maybe it is cheap. But why would you want to take the risk on something that could cost you more than just money if things don’t work out? If they are licensed and reputable manufacturers with good reviews from other people who have tried their product or service, you can keep their products a try.

The Best Value For Money

For a product that is fairly simple and made of similar ingredients, you will have seen that prices can vary quite a lot. At one end of the spectrum are e-liquids which cost just a few dollars per bottle, while at the bottom, there are some for several dollars. The range in price reflects quality because cheaper isn’t always better when it comes to vaping experiences. So always go with what’s suitable for your needs.

Conclusion

Choosing the ideal e-liquid can seem daunting when you see all the alternatives. But if you can clarify what type of flavors work for you, it will become much easier to find the nicotine and PG/VG ratios that suit your needs and preferences. Fortunately, the five tips above provide enough information on each of the main elements you need to consider when narrowing down your options. So quick recap, first identify your favorite flavors, then narrow down your choices based on nicotine level and PG/VG ratios.