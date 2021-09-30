Video marketing refers to using videos for advertising and telling people about your services or product.

People like seeing visual content on websites, sometimes they are bored with seeing a bunch of text, and they don’t want to bother to read it. Also, videos are processed way better by our brain than text.

People are more likely to share your video and attract more visitors to your site. That’s why posting images and videos on your site will drag more traffic to it.

Why is video marketing essential for your business?

Research shows that video marketing helped increase brand awareness by 70%, traffic by 51%, and sales by 34%. Besides these fantastic results, video posts have many other benefits, such as: increasing the understanding of your brand, allowing your brand to stand out, ranking higher in search engines, and video posts stay longer available on social feeds.

Here are 6 ways to improve your video marketing strategy:

Get to know your audience

You can’t make the market for everyone, and you have to find a specific group of people you should focus on. Find out information about that group, find out their age, language they speak, and their needs. When you find your target audience, you will make videos to make the target audience interested in your brand or services. That way, you connect with them, which will drive better outcomes for your business.

Make the topic of your video clear

Avoid too long introductions; the faster you get to the point, the better. You have to ensure your videos aren’t too long or tedious because watching your videos shouldn’t take too much of the customer’s time. You have to present the interest of your target audience clearly so that the people can understand your point. Videos shouldn’t last longer than five minutes, but if your video is longer than five minutes, you have to, in the first two minutes, represent the benefits of watching your video till the end. That way, you will attract your audience’s attention and make them stay through the whole video.

Tell a story with your video

You can use stories to help people understand your business better. It would be great to add a video about founding your company or your services to your website. Stories will help your customers to connect to your brand, you could use them to present yourself, and you can let customers know about the background of your services or products. Stories give you an opportunity to get personal with your customers.

Make sure your content is unique

Remember that probably you aren’t the only one offering your product; you must have competition. So, you have to make your videos stand out, make them unique in order for your audience to remember it.

Optimize videos

Suppose you want somebody to see your videos. In that case, you have to make them easy to find. For optimizing your videos, you have to know what is important for each platform. For example, if you post your videos on Facebook, your videos should be shorter and try to add captions. If you post to Twitter, keep your videos short too, add keywords to your hashtags in the captions, but don’t put too many hashtags.

Create a posting schedule

Your customers expect regular content posting; they will be coming back for more videos. If you have a posting schedule, they will know when to expect your posts and check your site to find new content.

Final thoughts

If you still haven’t tried using video marketing strategy, we hope this article motivated you to try it. For more information about improving the advertising of your business, schedule a call with a digital marketing agency in Chicago.