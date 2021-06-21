11 Tell-Tale Signs It’s Time for a Replacement Mattress

Americans spend an average of 36 years in bed over the course of their lifetime, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll. That is nearly half a lifespan.

Why would you want to spend half your life uncomfortable?

You don’t actually want to. No one does. But, what if you are doing it unintentionally? The secret is that you could be if you haven’t considered ordering a replacement mattress lately. Oops.

We all know that our bodies will reward us if we take care of them. One of the easiest ways to take care of ourselves is to get a restful sleep. A new mattress is an easy solution that guarantees this will happen.

So when should you get a new mattress to ensure the time you spend sleeping is perfect? Here are 11 tell-tale signs a replacement is necessary.

1. It Has Outgrown Its Age

If you can’t remember the last time you replaced your mattress it is likely that a replacement is needed. General guidelines from Healthline show that a mattress has a lifespan of approximately eight years.

A lot can change in your life in eight years. Graduating college, marriage, and even children can happen in that timeframe. Consider what your mattress has been through.

2. Stiff Muscles in the Morning

Waking up on the wrong side of the bed takes on a new meaning when you are consistently waking up with aches and pains. Do yourself a favor and purchase a new mattress. This is especially true if you find your whole body aches consistently even after you’ve got an adequate amount of sleep.

3. Squeaking and Creaking

Strange audible sounds coming from your mattress could mean the foundation is falling apart. Any uncommon or usual sound should be investigated. It is a sign that would warrant a new mattress.

If you have a wall bed that is creaking and you’ve been looking into a replacement, now is the time. A brand new bed could be the difference between lousy and quality sleep.

4. Sagging and Body Impressions

We are all creatures of habit, even with our sleep. If you commonly sleep on one specific side of the bed, you may notice sagging or dents in that area.

Natural compression of your mattress will happen over time. Check the coils and springs and if you see extreme sagging it is time to take the plunge and buy a new mattress.

5. Do You Smell That?

No, that smell isn’t the person sleeping next to you. After years of wear, your mattress will develop a particular odor. Sweat, dust, makeup—you name it, it has made its home on your mattress.

The moment you notice a pungent smell coming from your mattress it is time for a replacement.

6. You Are Staying up Later and Later

According to The Recovery Village, 30% of adults experience short-term insomnia at some point in their life. But did you know that your mattress could be one of the causes?

Consistently adjusting your position and tossing and turning causes sleeplessness. This is also a sign that your mattress is the culprit.

7. Deep Set Staining

How often should you change mattresses? The short answer is when they are stained.

Staining on your mattress is always a possibility. Excessive staining that is deep-set can cause microbe growth that leads to illness. At worst, your mattress will get moldy. In that situation, getting rid of your mattress ASAP is ideal.

8. Is It Lumpy in Here?

The coils in your mattress serve as stress relievers. Knowing when to buy a new mattress will be easy to spot when those coils and springs have stopped distributing your weight evenly.

In an extreme case, you will feel the coils poking out of the mattress. Otherwise, you may notice a specific part of the mattress is lumpy. If this is the case you need to change your mattress.

9. Your Allergies Are More Prominent

Before you blame the weather look a little closer to home. A replacement mattress may be necessary if your allergies have been more active than normal.

A variety of allergens and dust can build up on your mattress over time. A stuffy nose that is persistent all year long isn’t normal. This is a big sign that you have a lot of buildup on your mattress and that replacement will clear everything up.

10. You Feel Every Move Your Partner Makes

The sun is gently peeking through the blinds. You check the clock and it is way too early for you to be up. They’ve woke you up early yet again. They swear they got up as slowly and quietly as possible, yet you felt the entire thing.

If this sounds too familiar it may be time for a new mattress.

Being able to feel every single motion while sharing a bed isn’t ideal. This is yet another sign that your mattress is slowly coming apart. Once it is replaced, both of you will be thankful.

11. You’re Constantly Exhausted

Your bed is the place you retreat for your rest and relaxation. It the one place you are able to unwind after a stressful day. But the problem you may run into if you need to replace your mattress is restlessness.

Have you clocked your recommended seven to nine hours but are still feeling exhausted the moment you wake up? Your mattress is causing you more trouble than it is supposed to.

Order Your Replacement Mattress Today

Don’t spend half your life in an uncomfortable position. Order a replacement mattress that will help you get the sleep your body and mind deserve. You won’t be disappointed.