10 Best Keycaps A Complete Guide

If you are looking for a new set of keycaps, you need to take into account keycap material, thickness, profile, and overall design to determine what will work best for your setup and use. In order to let the light shine through the keycaps, you’ll want to get a double-shot or pudding-style keycap set with RGB lighting.

A keyboard is an essential component of any computing device, and with faster speeds and more advanced capabilities, there has never been a better time to purchase one. Various shapes, colors, and materials are available in keycaps; we have many options to choose from.

We’ll look at 10 of the best keycaps on the market right now in this article, and we hope you find them helpful as you shop!

1. HK Gaming Dye Sublimation Keycaps

This keycap set is one of my favorites. The price of value that you get for such a low price is extremely surprising. If you’re searching for a Cherry profile keycap set on a budget, this is one of the more affordable options. The HK gaming keycaps come in a variety of bright, basic colors that complement the complementary cream-colored keycaps. With thin PBT plastic keycaps, your keyboard sounds like it’s brand new when you type and looks really nice.

DURABLE PBT – Keys are dye subtracted and made of extra thick PBT for a smoother feel and better readability. The material is very durable for long-lasting use and resists fading Ideal for long uninterrupted typing without fatigue

CHERRY PROFILE – Lighter in weight than OEM Keycaps, Cherry Keycaps allow for longer uninterrupted typing without feeling tired.

EXTRA KEYS – For enhanced compatibility, the Keyset includes 31 additional keys, including Mac modifiers, and a Keypuller.

FITS MULTIPLE SIZES – There are 139 keys included in this set that are compatible with 100%, 75%, 65%, and 60% form factors. This set also has ANSI US Layout and ISO UK Layout compatibility.

HIGH COMPATIBILITY – Cherry MX, Gateron, Kailh Box, and Outemu mechanical gaming switches are all compatible with the keycaps.

2. New Arrival XDA Lotus Keycaps

There’s a cool white and pale blue design on the new Arrival Lotus keycaps, along with a red accent. The XDA profile is great to type on, even if it takes a little time to adjust. The arrow keys have a minimalistic design, which really ties the entire set together. The keycaps are available in a variety of sizes depending on the layout, such as tenkeyless and 65%.

Package Included: 1×61 ANSI XDA Keycap + Puller,no keyboard included

These keycaps are made of PBT.XDA is a little higher than DSA and a little lower than SA.

The legend on this keycap is dye-subscribed.

It is compatible with most 61 ANSI MX switches and mechanical keyboards whose bottom size is 1×6.25u,7×1.25u. The space between the keys is 11.7cm.

3. YMDK White Gray Black Keycaps

In contrast to normal keycaps, these keycaps have legends on the front, so they really add a touch of class to a cheap keyboard. The YMDK White Gray Black features a simple, yet elegant design. The design can be difficult to use if you have trouble finding the right key when typing, but overall, it’s a great replacement for an ABS keycap set at a reasonable price.

The package contains a puller.

Keycaps are made of 90% PBT, with a thickness of 1.5mm. There is a laser-etched legend on the printed one, but not on the blank one.

The YMDK keyboard keycap is compatible with most standard 87 61 ANSI MX switches keyboards with 1×6.25u 7×1.25u bottom modifier keys.

This YMDK keycap is not compatible with Corsair Razer Keyboard. 64 68 75 84 96 keyboards cannot use as well.

4. YMDK Doubleshot Rainbow Keycaps

It has many colors that make you feel peaceful and relaxed like you’re looking at a rainbow after a rainy day, like skittles (don’t sue us, please). The YMDK Doubleshot Rainbow lets you taste the rainbow (skittles-don’t sue us, please). It has a double-shot design that lets your RGB lighting shine through so that you can add even more color if you feel it.

There is a double-shot legend on this keycap, which shines through.

Made of 90% PBT.

This keycap is compatible with most standard ANSI MX switches keyboards whose bottom modifier key is 1×6.25u 7×1.25u.

The space between these keycaps is approximately 11.7cm.

In addition to 64 68 75 84 96 keyboards, this YMDK keycap is not compatible with Corsair Razer Keyboards.

5. YMDK Gray Beige YMD96 Keycaps

Another affordable set of keycaps, the Gray Beige design by YMDK comes with an OEM profile and PBT keycaps. With big legends that are easy to read and with good contrast, these keycaps feel comfortable and stylish. They are beige in color offset by a lightish gray. They are a good choice if you are working in the office or around other people, as they are not too flashy and work really well with most keyboards.

OEM profile keycaps are made of durable PBT with a thickness of 1.5mm.

It is more robust than Cherry profiles.

125 Keyset is compatible with most ANSI Cherry MX mechanical keyboards that have a space of 6.25u, around 11.7cm.

YMDK keycaps are not compatible with Corsair Razer Keyboards.

Fits YMD96, Melody96, Kira96, Tada68, KBD75, and Filco Ducky IKBC 104 TKL 61 mechanical keyboards.

6. YMDK Carbon 108 Cherry Keycaps

For the past few weeks, I have been using the YMDK Carbon Cherry keycaps, and they’re awesome. The keycaps themselves are extremely affordable, and the Cherry profile is super comfortable to type on and play games on. Black, orange, and white colors give these keycaps a Halloween-esque look. If you don’t feel comfortable with touch typing, the legends may be a little difficult to read.

It is made of 90% PBT.

It has a thickness of 1.5mm, and the printed keycap is dye-subbed, so it never faded.

The YMDK keycap can be used with most standard ANSI MX switches keyboards with a bottom modifier key of 1×6.25u 7×1.25u Space is around 11.7cm.

It will not work with the 64, 68, 75, 84, and 96 keyboards.

7. YMDK DSA Retro Keycaps

This updated version of YMDK’s classic keyboard keycaps is inspired by the classic look of the IBM model M keyboard. With a slightly more distinctive design and a choice of colors, such as green space bars, red enter keys, and red escape keys, the keycaps are reminiscent of the IBM model M keyboard. YMDK keycaps deliver the retro feel you’re looking for but are on a budget. With enough keycaps to fill a full-sized keyboard, these keycaps are fun and satisfying to type on.

A puller is provided for the DSA profile keys.

The DSA profile keys are ball-shaped and are lower than XDA profiles. Dyes are used in the legend

The keycap is made of durable PBT material, about 1.4mm thick

This keyset is compatible with most ANSI Cherry MX mechanical keyboards with a space of 6.25u, around 11.7 cm

Compatible with Filco Ducky IKBC 104 TKL 61 ANSI and ISO mechanical keyboard and YMD96, Melody96, Kira96, Tada68, and KBD75

This keyset is not compatible with Corsair Razer Logitech keyboards, so please press each keycap fully onto switches to flatten them

8. Blank White Thick PBT Keycaps

There are no limits to what you can do with these blank keycaps, only your own imagination! Putting your own designs on blank keycaps, dyeing them, or even mixing and matching different sets of keycaps is fun because they are blank. These blank keycaps come in the standard OEM profile, so they will feel like other keycaps you get on the market, just made of better material. Because these keycaps don’t have legends, typing on them can be a little confusing.

90% PBT is used to make this keycap.

It is approximately 1.5mm thick.

The printed version is laser etched, while the blank one does not have a legend.

This keycap fits most standard ANSI MX switches keyboards with a lower modifier key of 1×6.25u 7×1.25u. Space measures around 11.7 cm.

The Corsair Razer Keyboard is not compatible with the YMDK keycap..64 68 75 84 96 keyboards cannot use it either.

9. HyperX Pudding PBT Doubleshot Keycaps

If you’re looking to enhance your RGB lighting and take your keyboard to the next level, the Hyperx pudding keycaps are a great option. With these pudding keycaps, you can showcase your lighting effects by allowing light to shine through the sides. The HyperX pudding keycaps come in either Black or White, so you have several options, and they’re made from PBT, which makes them more durable than ABS keycaps that come with your keyboard.

A mechanical keyboard with the standard bottom row will fit all HyperX mechanical keyboards

Item Dimensions: 5.7 x 5.1 x 1.4 in

Material: Polybutylene Terephthalate

Translucent design: These keycaps feature a dual-layer design that lets more light through, enhancing the RGB lighting on your keyboard.

Material: PBT keycaps with thick walls that resist wearing, friction, and solvents. A total of 104 keys are included in this device

Signature HyperX font: The bold, wide font enhances visibility and legibility as more light passes through.

10. Matt30 Nerd DSA Keycaps

The Matt30 DSA keycaps are one-of-a-kind keycaps with an Elvish or Russian-inspired pattern. Elvish keycaps are purple and white, with English-background legends and Elvish-language legends, so you can actually see what you’re typing. The legends can also be customized in Russian instead of purple, with red and white keycaps instead of purple. You can select between a dual- or mono-legend depending on whether you want English letters.

The design was created by Matt3o

Plastic made from PBT

Legends dyed in sublimation

Compatibility with Cherry MX

Various models can be used with the Base Kit, such as Tenkeyless, Winkeyless, 75%, 65%, 60%, ISO, and Ortholinear

Conclusion

A wide variety of keycaps are available on the XDA-developers forum, but what is the best? In this article, we’ll look at 10 of the best XDA keycaps. We’ve selected keycaps suited to a wide range of tastes and needs, including those who prefer classic and minimalistic designs, to those with flashy RGB backlighting. If you’re seeking keycaps that make your computer keyboard feel like an extension of your own hand, then these are the caps for you.