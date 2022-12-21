You may be looking into ways to enhance sleep quality with CBD oil. CBD has become a common product in the wellness industry, with people utilizing it for different reasons. Millions of adult Americans struggle with sleep problems. While medications and other treatments help improve sleep quality, people also look for other natural ways, like CBD, to support sleep. How can CBD oil enhance sleep quality? Here is a guide with details you should know, including whether CBD oil can actually improve sleep quality.

The Endocannabinoid System and Sleep

The human body has an endocannabinoid system, which regulates functions such as mood, appetite, sleep, and immunity to ensure balance. When there is an imbalance in your body, such as disrupted sleep, the system works to ensure things are in order. The endocannabinoid system is part of the sleep-wake cycle. A healthy sleep-wake cycle ensures that you sleep when it is time. Having adequate quality sleep helps your body function at its best with proper focus and energy levels.

How CBD Oil Can Enhance Sleep Quality

CBD oil may improve sleep quality by stimulating the endocannabinoid system. Our bodies produce cannabinoids that foster balance. However, plant cannabinoids like CBD may also be beneficial for wellness. The system has receptors in various organs, and CBD interacts with these receptors to enhance its performance. Moreover, preliminary research suggests that CBD may lower pain and anxiety, two conditions that affect sleep quality. When anxiety and pain are making it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep, CBD oil may relieve the symptoms. Improved sleep quality boosts overall well-being. More research on using CBD oil for sleep is vital to provide quality evidence of CBD’s potential to support sleep.

Moreover, besides sleep, more evidence is reported regarding the beneficial effects of CBD for pain management. It was found that CBD can offer an alternative for people with chronic pain who rely on medications, such as opioids, that cause more side effects. Whereas CBD products, particularly CBD oil, have non-psychoactive cannabinoids and anti-inflammatories, which help to minimize the pain of arthritis. In addition to that, CBD interacts with endocannabinoid receptors in your brain and immune system and has pain-relieving effects that help with chronic pain, such as chronic back pain. In addition, as CBD products like CBD oil have non-psychoactive cannabinoids, they can relieve stress and boost relaxation.

How to Use CBD Oil for Sleep

Knowing how to use CBD oil for sleep properly ensures efficiency. You should use CBD oil for sleep sublingually. It is where you administer a few drops of CBD oil under the tongue and wait for 30-60 seconds before swallowing. The longer you hold CBD oil in your mouth, the more absorption.

CBD oil moves into your bloodstream via the small capillaries in your mouth to support wellness. CBD oil effects kick in in 15-30 minutes. CBD oil comes in different flavors besides the natural hemp taste. Flavors like mint, citrus, and berry make it easy for beginners to use CBD oil since the natural hemp flavor can be earthy.

CBD Oil Dosage for Sleep

There is no one-dose-for-all when using CBD oil for sleep. CBD is a new product, and there is much unknown about the cannabinoid. More studies on it are necessary, including dosages to utilize.

Nonetheless, there are industry guidelines on CBD oil dosage for sleep to utilize. It’s recommended that you begin with a low dose of CBD oil, such as 10mg per serving for a week. Observe how your body responds, and if there is no change, you can gradually increase the CBD amount to find what works for you. Brands offer CBD oil in containers with droppers for measuring and adjusting servings.

When to Take CBD Oil for Sleep

You also need to know the time to take CBD oil for sleep. You should take CBD oil for sleep a few minutes before bed, considering the effects set in within 15-30 minutes. That way, the product starts circulating in your system when you lie down to rest. Consider taking CBD oil around the same time for consistency.

CBD Safety and Side Effects

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers CBD safe with no risk of abuse. Many people tolerate CBD and do not face any issues when using the cannabinoid. Additionally, CBD does not make users high, so you have nothing to be concerned about. THC is the cannabinoid that makes people high. Leading CBD brands make CBD products from hemp, which contains only 0.3 % of THC, an amount that will not leave you stoned.

That said, CBD interacts with some medications. That is why you should consult a doctor before using CBD oil for sleep if you are on medication. CBD can affect how some medicines work in the body. A physician with a proper understanding of CBD will determine if you can use CBD with your medication and guide you on the dosage to utilize. Besides, do not use CBD in place of your prescription drugs.

Despite the WHO considering CBD safe, it can have a few side effects, which are rare though. Some users have reported experiencing diarrhea, drowsiness, fatigue, and appetite changes when using CBD products.

These should not scare you from trying CBD oil for sleep. The only way to know if CBD oil can help with sleep is if you try the product.

Ensure you purchase the best CBD oil for sleep to protect your health. The FDA is yet to regulate the CBD market. Buying low-quality CBD oil is possible. There are pointers to remember when shopping to ensure you spend money on safe CBD oil formulations. For example, go for reputable CBD companies known for providing high-quality products.

Premium brands utilize organically grown hemp to make CBD since it is free of harmful chemicals like pesticides. Moreover, using CO2 is an excellent way to extract CBD from hemp. The process does not involve solvents, ensuring manufacturers make high-quality, safe CBD.

You should also check the other components a company utilizes in its CBD oil. Quality CBD oil contains natural ingredients, including carrier oil and flavoring. Another thing to consider is third-party testing.

Leading CBD brands take their products through independent lab tests to ensure purity. Experts check CBD products for cannabinoids and impurities like heavy metals, pesticides, mold, microbials, and solvents.

Closing Thoughts

CBD oil may enhance sleep quality indirectly, but more research is needed. CBD is safe, and most people don’t have any problems when using it. It works with the endocannabinoid system to support wellness. Ensure you speak to a doctor before using CBD oil for sleep if you are on medication and buy high-quality CBD oil to safeguard your well-being.

The above guide puts you in a better position to decide whether you should try CBD oil. Remember the aspects we discussed during purchase to ensure you buy premium CBD oil.