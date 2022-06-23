10 Albums Turning 25 That Have Gotten Better With Age

It’s hard to believe that ten albums released 25 years ago are turning 25 this year! But it’s true, and as we all get older, our tastes in music tend to change and mature. Here are ten albums turning 25 this year that have definitely gotten better with age!

About Anniversary Editions

Keep a look out as several of these albums are being re-released in special anniversary editions with extra tracks, new artwork, and more.

You can keep track of upcoming anniversary releases through the artist’s websites along with monitoring new album release pages that lists upcoming reissues.

Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Oasis’s seminal album, “Be Here Now.” The album was released at a time when the band was at the height of their powers, and it went on to become one of the biggest-selling albums of all time.

However, it is also an album that is shrouded in controversy, with many critics claiming that it is overblown and self-indulgent. Nonetheless, “Be Here Now” remains an important part of Oasis’s legacy, and it is sure to be celebrated by fans around the world this year.

Radiohead – ‘OK Computer’

Radiohead’s album “OK Computer” is turning 25 this year. The landmark album was released in 1997 and immediately received critical acclaim. It debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and won a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. “OK Computer” is widely regarded as one of the best albums of all time and is credited with helping to define the sound of alternative rock in the 1990s.

The album’s dark, atmospheric soundscape and lyrical themes of alienation and anxiety have resonated with listeners for generations. In celebration of the anniversary, Radiohead are reissuing the album on vinyl and releasing a deluxe box set containing previously unreleased material. “OK Computer” remains an essential listening experience for any music fan, and its 25th anniversary is a testament to its enduring legacy.

The Verve – ‘Urban Hymns’

The year was 1997. Tony Blair had just been elected as the UK’s Prime Minister, Princess Diana had tragically passed away, and the world was introduced to the boy-band phenomenon known as One Direction. It was also the year that The Verve released their third studio album, Urban Hymns. The album was an instant success, debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart and selling over seven million copies worldwide.

25 years later, it is still considered to be one of the best albums of all time. The Verve were able to create something truly special with Urban Hymns, and it is a record that will continue to stand the test of time.

Blur – ‘Blur’

Blur’s self-titled fifth album was released on February 13, 1997. The album marked a change in direction for the band, who took a more experimental and eclectic approach with their songwriting. The result was an album that sounded very different from anything they had done before, and which divided opinion among fans and critics.

However, 25 years later, ‘Blur’ is widely considered to be one of the best albums of the 1990s, and it has rightly taken its place as one of the most important albums in Britpop history. The album’s influence can still be heard in the music of today, and it remains an essential listen for any fan of guitar music.

Foo Fighters – ‘The Colour and the Shape’

Foo Fighters’ second album The Colour and the Shape turns 25 this year. The album was released on May 20, 1997, and features some of the band’s most popular songs, including “Everlong,” “My Hero,” and “Monkey Wrench.” The Colour and the Shape was a critical and commercial success, reaching number 10 on the Billboard 200 and being certified platinum in the US. It also received positive reviews from music critics, with many praising Grohl’s songwriting and the album’s more polished sound.

U2 – ‘Pop’

U2’s “Pop” album turns 25 this year. The album was released in March of 1997 and was the band’s ninth studio album. It was a commercial success, reaching number one in over 20 countries, and selling over 4 million copies in the US alone. The album was nominated for four Grammy Awards, winning two.

Despite its commercial success, the album was met with mixed reviews from critics. Some praised the band for their exploration of new sounds and genres, while others felt that the album lacked cohesion and direction. Nonetheless, “Pop” remains an important part of U2’s discography and continues to be listened to by fans all over the world.

Rolling Stones – ‘Bridges to Babylon’

The Rolling Stones are one of the most iconic and influential rock bands of all time. With a career spanning over five decades, they have released countless classic albums, singles, and concerts. This year, their 1997 album ‘Bridges to Babylon’ turns 25. ‘Bridges to Babylon’ was the Stones’ first album in four years, and it marked a return to their more classic sound after the experimental ‘Voodoo Lounge’.

The album features some of the band’s most iconic songs, including ‘Anybody Seen My Baby?’, ‘Saint of Me’, and ‘Out of Control’. It was also their last album with guitarist Ronnie Wood, who left the band shortly after its release. ‘Bridges to Babylon’ is a stone-cold classic, and it remains one of the Rolling Stones’ best albums 25 years later.

Silverchair – ‘Freak Show’

January 20th marks the 25th anniversary of Australian rock band Silverchair’s second album, Freak Show. The album was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the ARIA charts and going on to be certified five times platinum in Australia. It also received critical acclaim, with many critics praising the band’s progression from their debut album, Frogstomp.

The album features a more diverse range of musical styles, including garage rock, punk rock, and grunge. Highlights from the album include the singles “freak”, “Abuse Me”, and “No Association”. In celebration of the anniversary, the band has announced that they will be reissuing the album on vinyl. The reissue will feature newly remastered audio and set Silverchair’s place as one of Australia’s most successful rock bands of all time.

Erykah Badu – ‘Baduizm’

Erykah Badu’s debut album, Baduizm, turns 25 this year. The album was released on February 11, 1997, to critical acclaim. It helped to launch Badu’s career and establish her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The album features hit singles such as “On & On” and “Otherside of the Game.”

Baduizm was nominated for five Grammy Awards, winning two for Best R&B Album and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. It is widely considered to be one of the best R&B albums of all time and is a must-listen for any fan of the genre. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out Baduizm on its 25th anniversary.

Mariah Carey – ‘Butterfly’

Mariah Carey’s “Butterfly” is one of her most iconic albums, and it’s turning 25 this year. The album was a departure from her previous work, and it introduced a new side of Mariah to the world. The title track, “Butterfly”, is a beautiful ballad that shows off Mariah’s incredible vocal range. “Honey” is a catchy R&B tune that became a massive hit, and “My All” is a sentimental favorite that demonstrates Mariah’s amazing songwriting ability.

Wrapping Up

These are just a few of the many albums turning 25 this year. What other albums do you think have gotten better with age? Let us know in the comments!