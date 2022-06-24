What is the best solo class in ESO?

Elder Scroll Online is a solo-friendly RPG as it lets you complete everything while playing in the solo mode, but you need good gear along with a relevant class to ensure your win. Almost all classes in ESO can go through solo adventure effortlessly, but players are searching for the best classes to make the adventure simple yet enjoyable. To check which class is the best for solo gameplay, learn about all its tool along with defense boosts, healing, and damage-dealing abilities. Class skills are yet another important aspect of the ESO that determines your performance in solo player-vs-environment battles. All these facts make classes important for solo PVE, and those who have a better understanding of classes work in ESO know about these benefits. This guide features some of the best solo classes in ESO.

Magicka Sorcerer

Magicka Sorcerer takes the first spot in the list of best solo classes in Elder Scroll Online for all the good reasons. The best thing about Magicka Sorcerer class is that it is a beginner-friendly class, so beginners can learn to use it for their maximum benefit in no time. Despite being a beginner-friendly class, it is a good option for difficult enemies. Solo Sorc build for Magicka Sorcerer enables you to tackle normal content along with some veteran dungeons. One bar build is best for new players. Magicka Sorcerer offers good healing, great free damage, better-moving speed, a huge shield, and better defense which makes it a complete package. Enemies have to try hard to deal some damage to you, all thanks to the ward which protects you. Even if they dealt some damage, you could easily heal Magicka Sorcerer with auto-heal and the twilight Matriarch pet. Both volatile familiar and twilight matriarch are pets of Magicka Sorcerer, which can deal damage to enemies. To deal good damage, utilize crystal fragments and unstable wall of elements skills.

Magicka Nightblade

Compared to Magicka Sorcerer, the Nightblade class is a bit difficult as it requires some extra effort in the battleground at the start. After you master it, it lets you fly through all the overland content as well as you can challenge yourself by doing some difficult dungeons with the Nightblade. If you are traveling overland and there is a monster nearby, easily avoid them with a cloak. Use the Harness Magicka to avoid all the incoming damage dealt by enemies. Most of the damage-dealing abilities of Nightblade also feature healing effects which is a one-up. To deal with a single enemy, use the Swallow soul. Use merciless resolve with the spectral bow to instantly heal your character and buff its abilities. When it comes to the area of effect abilities, Nightblade comes up with Sap essence, which is a healing skill better than many healing classes in the game. Turn on siphoning attacks and launch light to heavy attacks every once in a while to heal yourself. For crowd control, use the soul tether as it can stun all nearby enemies for a short time and regenerates your heal in the process.

Magicka Templar

Magicka Templar is a melee class with good protection, healing, and better movement on the battlefield. For protection against enemy attacks, harness Magicka skill comes handy while channeled focus skill is a double benefit. Puncturing sweeps is the flagship skill of Templar, which is known for dealing insane damage to enemies while healing the same amount of the health of the character itself. It features a passive skill called burning light which keeps on dealing damage to the enemy for some time after the attack. The puncturing sweep skills have everything you need, which means you can only use them to finish the whole story of the game. For the area of effect damage, Templar uses the crescent sweep that doesn’t cost you too much.

Magicka Necromancer

The Necromancer class is known for its necromancy skills which are so good that even city guards attack you in case you use it in a city. They are good healers due to their spirit guardian and resistant flesh healing skills. For shielding purposes, Templar uses the harness Magicka skill. It can manage resources in a good by using the mystic siphon and the undead confederate passive skill. If you use the ricochet skull skill to deal damage to nearby enemies, the skill will bounce between all the alive enemies to deal damage to all of them. For obliteration, both skeletal mage and glacial colossus skills are good options. Become a huge skeletal goliath with the help of bone goliath transformation skill to inflict damage without worrying about damage from enemies.

Stamina Nightblade

Stamina Nightblade is ranked fifth on this ranking of best solo classes for Elder Scroll Online, but it is still better compared to other classes, which are not on the list yet. The Stamina Nightblade doesn’t offer a shield at all, and players have to attack from a melee range which gives enemies a better approach to launch attacks. Even after all these disadvantages, Nightblade is a good option for a solo adventure. You may need some time to learn them, but once everything is learned, you will be amazed at their abilities. The special ability allows you to inflict damage to one enemy at a time with a surprise. The killer blade is the signature execution ability of Stamina Nightblade, which is regarded as one of the best abilities.

To deal area of effect of damage, power extraction is yet another good option. With this skill, everything within an eight-meter radius will receive damage, and they will be debuffed. You can use the incapacitating strike skill to receive an attack boost for all the other attacks of Nightblade for a short time as well as deal damage to the enemy. Apply the leave debuff to the enemy to get back all the resources that you have spent when you deal damage with any attack.