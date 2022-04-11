What are the different types of hair extensions?

People often argue about the point of wearing hair extensions and why women love them. Long, lustrous, healthy hairs are a woman’s crowning glory, but unfortunately, not every woman has this god-gifted crown.

On the contrary, some women are lucky enough to have a head full of hair but still prefer wearing ponytail hair extensions to protect their naturally beautiful hair from heat damage and other chemical damages. Moreover, some women love to change their hairstyles, haircuts, and hair color very often and hence own several hair extensions to flaunt a new look every day. So there’s no denying that every woman loves hair extensions, and each one of them has different reasons for that.

Gone are the days when wigs or hair extensions were worn only by the old uncles who wanted to hide their balding heads. Today, actors and actresses, fashionistas, and models are getting hair extensions. Reason- with a snap of a finger, they can completely transform your appearance and uplift your personality. Over that, from shaggy hairstyles to bob cuts, hair extensions have brought something for everyone. Owing to the immense popularity of hair extensions among people of all ages, manufacturers have brought you a plethora of choices. Yes, you read it right! There are many different hair extensions available in the market that are designed to cater to an individual’s specific needs. Continue reading to find out what are they!

Types of ponytail hair extensions

There are five types of extensions:

Weaves hair extensions: These are the hair extensions applied by braiding the natural hair into cornrows first and then using a thread and a needle to sew it into the braid or cornrow. These extensions are recommended for people with thicker hair because their application process puts a strain on the scalp and feels heavy and comfortable when used for people with think or lighter hair. These types of extensions can last for 3-4 months.

Keratin-applied hair extensions: These hair extensions are adhered to your scalp using keratin-based dry glue at one end. These are applied to your hair using a quickly heated bond and a twirl of the fingers. These are the most versatile hair extensions for people with light or thinning hair and can last for 3-4 months. These are also known as fusion or pre-bonded hair extensions.

Taped hair extensions: As the name suggests, these hair extensions are applied to the sides of your natural locks using adhesive weft tape. These are also called tape-in hair extensions and are very popular because they allow your natural hairs to grow out and do not require any heat for installation. These extensions can last up to 2-3 months.

Glue-taped hair extensions: These hair extensions are similar to the taped ones; just the difference is they need glue to get secure on your scalp. These extensions are pre-taped and then glued on either side of your natural hair. They utilize a heating tool that heats the glue and fix it. Therefore, you would need professional assistance to get the job done.

Clip-on hair extensions: These ponytail hair extensions are the fastest and the most affordable type of hair extensions. These can be applied in just 10-15 minutes as they come with a toupee-like clip that helps secure the hairband to your scalp. They are easy-to-go hair extensions that anyone can apply; you don’t need a professional’s help. These can last up to 5-6 months and even for a year if taken good care of.