Tianeptine: Uses, Benefits, and More

There are five major classes of antidepressants. However, in addition to these, there remain lesser-known alternatives available to those who need them. One such alternative is tianeptine.

So, how effective is tianeptine in treating depressive symptoms and anxiety? How does it work? And who should be taking tianeptine supplements?

This article answers all your burning questions about this substance.

Let’s get started by addressing the basics.

What Is Tianeptine?

Tianeptine is a synthetic drug used in the treatment of depression and other psychiatric disorders. Additionally, its uses also extend to the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and chronic pain. It is an atypical antidepressant. This means it acts in a way that is different from conventional antidepressants and medication.

This drug was discovered in the 1960s by the French Society of Medical Research and is currently marketed under the brand names Stablon and Coaxil, among others.

How Does it Work?

Tianeptine is known to have a combination of antidepressant and anxiolytic effects on the human system. This means it has the ability to treat symptoms of both, major depressive disorder as well as a variety of anxiety-related disorders. Given that both these disorders often exist as comorbidities within patients, makes the drug a particularly appealing alternative.

Tianeptine is generally available in two forms.

Tianeptine is generally available in two forms. The first is tianeptine sodium and the second is tianeptine sulfate. Both of these forms produce similar effects. However, the former has quicker absorption and excretion rates than the latter.

Some of the effects it produces include the enhancement of serotonin uptake. It also regulates glutamate receptors and the activity in the prefrontal cortex.

The Various Uses of Tianeptine

Tianeptine has been known to have various uses in medicine. It aids in the treatment of both psychiatric disorders as well as other physical ailments.

Tianeptine has been used in the treatment of conditions like:

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Panic Disorder

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Studies show that it has been particularly effective in treating depressive symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s Disease and men who experience erectile dysfunction.

Its other uses extend to the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, asthma, the improvement of lung function, and pain caused by Fybromyalgia. The effects produced by tianeptine can also be used in the management of epileptic seizures. In general, it is also helpful to patients dealing with chronic pain.

Know Your Supplements

While tianeptine serves as an excellent alternative to conventional medication, it is important to do your research before you consider changing your medication. Do be sure to talk to a medical professional before you change your dose, or switch to another medication.

