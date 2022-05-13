The Best Viking Inspired Games

Viking history and Norse mythology have been prevalent in literature, folk music, comic books, movies, poems and, of course, gaming. Viking games have always been popular. But their popularity has been supercharged by the release of games like God of War. So, let’s take a look at some of the best Viking or Viking-inspired games you can play right now.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim needs no introduction after first launching in 2011 and becoming a monumental success. The Elder Scrolls Skyrim has an understated setting, but it’s perfect for any gamer seeking to immerse themselves into a fantasy world of Vikings, Gods, fantasy and, of course, magic. If you’re looking for a more unique setting, then it’s worth checking out one of the other Skyrim games with outlandish worlds.

Viking Fall

Viking Fall is an online slot game developed by Blueprint Gaming, one of the most successful slot game developers in the industry. It’s an engaging six-reel and up to 262,144 ways to win significant cash prizes.

Along with exciting bonus games that can help you win up to 50,000x what was wagered, the game has vibrant graphics and makes the Viking world come alive with images of swords, helmets, axes and actual viking warriors.

Valheim

Valheim is one of the best open-world Viking-inspired games that was launched in 2021. The game doesn’t try to do anything out of the ordinary. It simply provides excellent and polished gameplay and narratives that tick lots of gamers’ boxes.

One aspect of Valheim that many gamers like is the fact you’re encouraged to join a clan or team early. There’s no pre-stage of trying to make it on your own and be accepted. They’ve nailed the “cooperation” aspect of a survival sandbox game perfectly.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Although Assassin’s Creed is not exclusively a Viking game, the Valhalla release is. It focuses on the Viking Age when Norsemen conquered the British Isles. You’ll get to meet some famous people of the Viking Age during the game, including but not limited to King Alfred the Great, Ivar the Boneless and Rollo. The game works more as an open-world RPG that can take up to 100 hours to complete when you enjoy some side quests along the way.

God of War (2018)

We hinted at just how much we like God of War at the start of this post, and it’s got to be one of the best Viking-themed games ever made. It was re-released in 2018 and did wonders to help sell PlayStation consoles.

The game wasn’t exactly the same as the original God of War as it included more RPG elements and an immersive narrative. But worry not, beating other Gods to death is still part and parcel of the game.