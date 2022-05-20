Every detail you want to know about Richard Tyson

Richard Tyson is an actor from America famously known for depicting Kaz in Hardball. He is notable for his roles in Three O’Clock High (1987), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Two Moon Junction (1988), Bound to Vengeance (2015), and Playing with Dolls (2015).

Further, Richard played a role as a football star in Jake’s Corner, who owned the eponymous town. Later, he guest-starred in CSI: Martial Law, NY, and Boomtown. Nonetheless, Richard is famous for making appearances in movies like Black Hawk Down, The Visitation, and Liar’s Poker. He also played a role in the unfinished film Genghis Khan.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Richard Martin Tyson

Date of birth: 13 February 1961

Place of birth: Mobile, Alabama, United States

Age: 61 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Aquarius

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: Not Available

Height: 6 feet 0 ins or 183 cm

Weight: 84 Kg or 185 lbs

Facebook: @Richard Tyson

Instagram: @tysonofficially

Twitter: @TysonOfficially

Net Worth: $ 3 million

Further detail about Richard Tyson

● On 13 February 1961, Richard was born Richard Martin Tyson, in Mobile, Alabama, United States.

● Richard earned an MFA from Cornell University. He also attended the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, and earned a BA degree. Nevertheless, Richard also went to United States Military Academy.

● The identity of Richard’s parents is not known. However, he has a brother named John Tyson Jr. He was the Democratic Party nominee for attorney general of Alabama in June 2006 and was the district attorney of Mobile County.

● Concerning his personal life, Richard got married to Tracy Kristofferson. The couple wedded in December 2001 and then divorced in 2017. But together, they have one kid.

● Richard starred in three films directed by the Farrelly brothers. He also acted in the TV series Hardball.

● Some of Richard’s roles in the 2000s are The Fear Chamber, Flight of the Living Dead, Richard III, No Bad Days, and the western Shoot First and Pray You Live. He was also part of the horror film Big Bad Wolf.

● Richard has a net worth of $3 million. It includes his assets, income, and money. Through his numerous sources of income, Richard has accumulated a good fortune but prefers to lead a straightforward lifestyle.

● He got arrested on the reservation for public harassment and intoxication on June 19, 2019. Then within a few hours, he was released on bail. After two weeks, he was arrested again for alleged burglary. On 17th July 2019, he sued on all charges.