Reese Witherspoon Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

An American actress and producer, Reese Witherspoon, was born on 22 March 1976. The birthplace of Reese is Southern Baptist Hospital, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Her mother, Mary Elizabeth, was a nurser, and she grew up in Nashville, Tennessee.

The real full name of Reese Witherspoon is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. She got an education, her studies at Harding Academy, and then went to Harpeth Hall School. After that, she also got an education at Stanford University.

Reese looks so smart and beautiful as people want to know how tall is Reese Witherspoon. Her weight is 50 kg and tall at five feet and one inch. Reese played her roles in many films such as Pleasantville and Election, Water for Elephants, This Means War and Wild, big little lies, and many others.

Reese was best known for her film friends and gained a reputation. No doubt she is talented, and on this, she achieved many awards like Golden Globe Awards, Academy Awards, and Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding limited series.

She married Ryan Phillips in 1999 but divorced in 2007. They have two children. After that, she was in a fantasy relationship with actor Jake Glynehall that was ended after two years.

Now in 2011, Reese tied in the knot with Jim Toth, who is a Hollywood agent. The couple has a son named Tennessee James Toth.

Reese Witherspoon Body Measurements

Reese Witherspoon Weight: 50kg

Reese Witherspoon Height: 5’1″

Reese Witherspoon Bra size: 34B

Reese Witherspoon Shoe size: 6.5 US

Reese Witherspoon Body measurements: 34-25-35 in

Personal Information

Reese Witherspoon Date of Birth: 22 March 1976

Reese Witherspoon Age: 44 years

Reese Witherspoon Nationality: American

Reese Witherspoon Horoscope: Aries

Reese Witherspoon Eye color: Blue

Reese Witherspoon Hair color: Blonde