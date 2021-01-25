Planning a Sports Getaway, Here are Some of the Best

If you’re a sports lover I’m looking for a great excuse to have a get away, then there are some amazing destinations that hold some of the greatest sporting events in the world as well as allowing you to sightsee and some of the greatest cities. If you’re planning a sporting getaway, here are some of the best from horseracing to football and everything in between,

Whether you’re travelling there or you want to go a bit further away these sporting events will allow you to get stuck in to the action and maybe place a few bits, as well as allowing you to explore some new towns and cities around the world, making them even more memorable And offering something for everyone.

Football – The FIFA World Cup

You don’t have to be football mad to enjoy the festivities of the FIFA World Cup, held in a new and exciting city every four years the event of us up something for everyone, from thrilling gameplay to the ability to explore a new city, you won’t regret packing a bag and heading off to support the team. You can also have fun playing the Sky Super 6.

In 2020 to the FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar, a destination many may not automatically choose for a holiday but with the added bonus of being able to watch the most popular sport event in the world you are able to visit new places as well. You will be the envy of many as over 3 1/2 billion people around the world tune in to get a piece of the action, So if you’re interested you best hurry to get your hands on tickets as they won’t last long.

Horse Racing – Ascot

If you’re looking for a nice weekend away but not looking to go far there is no better day out then heading to the horse races and royal ascot is one of the best in the world and lucky for us in the UK it’s held in Berkshire every year. Every tune the prestigious horse races get underway for another year and during the period of the five day event there are plenty of opportunities to watch the amazing races, enjoy some drinks in the Sun with friends and family, not to mention getting In on the action with a few bets.

Not only is Royal Ascot a great choice if you’re looking for a relaxing few days but it also gives you the chance to dress to impress as the dress code ensures that everyone is a picture of class and sophistication and this has been the case for over 180 years that the event has been held. As well as offering you a peaceful few days away from home you also make it the chance for a few photo opportunities as it is not rare that celebrities and even members of the royal family enjoy a few days at the races as well.

Cycling – Tour de France

Not too far but just far north, the Tour de France is a great excuse to visit Paris and the event itself will surely not disappoint, interesting even though it is least interested in the sport. The Tour de France is a tourist attraction for people all over and it’s known as the greatest place on Earth, with hundreds of thousands of spectators lining the streets of every village that the cyclist pass, it really is a sight to behold and to be a part of all the sights and smells is to be within an atmosphere like no other.