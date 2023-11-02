Everything About Little Girl Natalie Roush Who Became Model and Actress

Natalie Roush dreamt about becoming a popular actress and model as a little girl. This dream came true, and she gathered thousands of fans on social media.

Natalie became a popular American model known for her incredible modeling photos. Fans of Natalie always keep their eyes on her page and are always willing to buy any potential Natalie Rouch merch.

Over time, she gained much popularity and worked with many bands. Everyone knows her as a popular Instagram model, YouTuber, and social media sensation in America.

They love to look at beautiful photos on Instagram, where millions of followers watch them. Let’s talk about all the details of Natalie Rouch’s life.

Early life

The American model and social media star Natalie Roush was born on 9th April 1995. Her birthplace is Jacksonville, Florida.

After that, she shifted to Los Angeles. She completed her education, but more information about her degree and institution is not available.

The beautiful model grew up in a loving family, but there is no detail about her parents. She often posted pictures of her family members on Instagram but never revealed their names.

Some reports claim that her father works in a private company and her mother is a housewife. She has one brother among her siblings but doesn’t know his name.

Career

Not only because of her social media posts, Natalie also gained fame because of her multiple roles.

The model uploads her modeling shots on Instagram, and fans appreciate her. As a model, she worked with different brands and promoted their products.

Roush’s dream of becoming a model came true after graduation, and she started her official modeling and acting career. She debuted in the ‘Love Live Serve’ web series in 2011.

It opened the doors of acting for her, and then she played roles in many movies like Muy Dificil and Inexhaustible Water in 2018.

Natalie also has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos with her friends. She has a merchandise car for sale, which is called Roush Garage.

Relationship Status

She is not in any romantic relationship and has never disclosed her personal life. Some rumors also say she has been dating her partner, Mason Holly, a professional photographer.

They started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2012 but have not disclosed their wedding plans yet.

Natalie is not only a gorgeous model but also has a great personality. She always shares her pictures along with her friends.

On Instagram, she shared some special moments with three of her friends, and they were in swimwear and enjoying a great time.

Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Natalie Roush is 700,000 dollars, and her sponsorships and paid memberships are her major sources of income.

Besides, she makes money through YouTube and Twitch. On social media, she has a massive fan following and promotes the products of many brands.

Furthermore, she has only a fan account where she shares her exclusive photographs and videos. The membership fee is $15 monthly or $76.50 for six months. All these also contributed to her extra income.

After a massive fan following, Natalie is involved in many endorsement projects such as Lowered Lifestyle, BoutineLA, Knock ut Watches, Freddy Pants, Lounge Underwear, cambergang, Out of My Find, FashionNova, Oh Polly, Revolve, Major, Waves & the Wild and many more.

She made a YouTube Channel under her name, ‘Natalie Roush Bagged MK4.” She has more than 174k subscribers on her channel. Her content and videos are all about beauty and fashion.