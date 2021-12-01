Is Online Entertainment about to Undergo a Major Overhaul – What Changes Have We Seen So Far?

While many kinds of media have completed the transition or are already represented online as a primary component, internet entertainment as a whole has seen major shifts in the past few years.

One of the fastest changes is the e-sports industry, and due to the rapid rise of esports events and tournaments being held, virtual betting sites have grown in popularity.

One of the most popular kinds of entertainment today is podcasting, which has spawned a tremendous number of new podcasts because celebrities are going on these shows to talk about their experiences and their past, and many people are interested in that because they aspire to be like them or have tried to live up to them.

Platforms like Netflix, who plan to release 80 new titles this year alone with at least one title per week and have a solid track record of exceptional original releases, will likely be recognisable to many.

The roster will no doubt include some of the year’s best films. In 2021, they have released massive titles which include mainstream actors and actress, like for example the film ‘Red Notice’ which stars Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

Toward the close of last year, Warner Bros, a Hollywood studio with a portfolio that includes Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, and The Hobbit, revealed that they will be shifting their strategy for significant releases in 2021 by releasing their new movies directly to video on demand as well as in theatres.

It’s not a new phenomenon, but it’s becoming more commonplace, and it might lead to a shift in the distribution of big-budget films away from theatres and toward online platforms for the first time in the history of cinema.

The entertainment and media industry is massive, and many things could happen to it, we’ve suddenly seen all these changes now due to the global pandemic, other industries as well as the entertainment field all had to adapt and change their business model to comply with the government laws and to keep people like us happy and entertained.