Gwen Stefani Bio, Children, Husband, Facts, and More!

Gwen Stefani is a well-known American singer, songwriter, and record producer. Besides, she is also a fashion designer. She is a lead vocalist and co-founder of “No Band.”
Gwen got fame for dating and, in 1987, started dating Tony Ashwin.

But the couple separated in 1994. In 2002, She tied in a knot with Gavin Rossdale. They have three children but filed for divorce due to unknown reasons. Now she has been engaged with Blake Shelton.

Gwen and Gavin have three children, named Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Apollo Bowie Rossdale. Kingston is the eldest and was born in May 2006. Zuma is the second child and was born in August 2008.

Zuma is a fashion icon and appeared in many teen eyewear collections Called Zuma Rock. The youngest child Apollo Bowie is Gwen’s youngest child.

Gwen was born in 2004 and is now eight years old. Apollo is the beloved child and cute little boy. Stefani has a very caring family and shares an amazing bond with children.

Gwen Stefani real name Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani Birthday 3 October 1969
Gwen Stefani Age 51
Gwen Stefani gender Female
Gwen Stefani height
Gwen Stefani Nationality American
Gwen Stefani Ethnicity White
Gwen Stefani profession Singer
Gwen Stefani /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends Engaged (Blake Shelton)
Gwen Stefani Instagram @gwenstefani
Gwen Stefani Twitter @gwenstefani
