Every detail you need to know about Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is a singer and songwriter from America. He got recognition for his Oscar-nominated hit song ‘Happy.’ Likewise, he is a film producer and record producer; he produced the 2016 biographical drama film ‘Hidden Figures.’ The film received three ‘Oscar’ nominations. Being a successful businessman, Williams has been involved with several companies, such as ‘Adidas’ and ‘Moncler.’
He has been a music admirer since childhood. His record production titled ‘The Neptunes’ became familiar with their work in ‘Justified.’ Williams released his solo debut studio album ‘In My Mind’ in 2006. His song Debuted at number three on the ‘US Billboard 200,’ it is amongst his most successful works.
Williams won 13 ‘Grammy Awards’ and six ‘Billboard Music Awards’ and many others. Likewise, he has earned two ‘Academy Award’ nominations. In 2014, he got two ‘BBC Music Awards’ in ‘International Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year (Happy).’ He won the ‘People’s Choice Award’ in 2015 ‘Favorite R&B Artist.’ Have a look at body statistics to know Pharrell Williams height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Pharrell Williams
- Date of birth: 5 April 1973
- Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States
- Age: 49 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Aries
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor
- Height: 5”9’ or 176cm
- Weight: 68 kg or 150 lbs
- Instagram: @pharrell
- Twitter: @Pharrell
- Net Worth: $270 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Helen Lasichanh
Facts about Pharrell Williams
- On 5 April 1973, Pharrell Williams was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia, US. The name of his father is Pharaoh, and his mother is Carolyn. He has two siblings, and he is the oldest.
- He went to ‘Princess Anne High School’ and ‘Kempsville High School.’ Williams became friends with Chad Hugo when he was in seventh grade, with whom he introduced a record production duo titled ‘The Neptunes.’
- ‘The Neptunes’ became famous when they started creating the works of rappers, such as Jay-Z and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
- In interviews, he would later state that he used to be different from the average kid and that he was a nerd. ‘Girl’ in My Mind is one of his two very famous albums.
- Williams married Helen Lasichanh, a designer and model, in 2013. Together the couple has a son named Rocket Williams, born in 2008. In 2017, the couple had three more children, a set of triplets.
- He has a pretty big fan following. On Instagram, he has 13.7M followers and 10.6M followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Pharrell Williams is $270M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.