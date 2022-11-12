Every detail you need to know about Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is a singer and songwriter from America. He got recognition for his Oscar-nominated hit song ‘Happy.’ Likewise, he is a film producer and record producer; he produced the 2016 biographical drama film ‘Hidden Figures.’ The film received three ‘Oscar’ nominations. Being a successful businessman, Williams has been involved with several companies, such as ‘Adidas’ and ‘Moncler.’

He has been a music admirer since childhood. His record production titled ‘The Neptunes’ became familiar with their work in ‘Justified.’ Williams released his solo debut studio album ‘In My Mind’ in 2006. His song Debuted at number three on the ‘US Billboard 200,’ it is amongst his most successful works.

Williams won 13 ‘Grammy Awards’ and six ‘Billboard Music Awards’ and many others. Likewise, he has earned two ‘Academy Award’ nominations. In 2014, he got two ‘BBC Music Awards’ in ‘International Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year (Happy).’ He won the ‘People’s Choice Award’ in 2015 ‘Favorite R&B Artist.’ Have a look at body statistics to know Pharrell Williams height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Pharrell Williams

Date of birth: 5 April 1973

Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States

Age: 49 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Aries

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Height: 5”9’ or 176cm

Weight: 68 kg or 150 lbs

Instagram: @pharrell

Twitter: @Pharrell

Net Worth: $270 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Helen Lasichanh

Facts about Pharrell Williams