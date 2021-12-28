Becki Newton Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Becki Newton was born on 14th July 1978 in New Haven, America.

However, her full name is Rebecca Sara Newton Diamantopoulos, but she was famous as Becki newton in the industry. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Pennsylvania.

Moreover, she has a younger brother “Matt Newton,” an acting coach, filmmaker, and actor. She has achieved a considerable reputation for enjoying the role of Amanda Tanen in an American comedy-drama TV series “Ugly Betty.” Later on, she became famous by delivering her best in many serials and films.

She decided to wed Chris Diamantopoulos on 12th May 2005. Her husband is also an actor. And in November 2010, the couple gave birth to her first baby boy.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Becki Newton Weight: 123.46 lbs or (56 kg)

Becki Newton Height: 5 Feet and 2 Inches

Becki Newton Shoe Size: 8 US

Becki Newton Horoscope: Cancer

Becki Newton Bra Size: 34 A

Becki Newton Body Measurements: 35-25-35 inches

Further critical details of the actress: