Autumn Calabrese Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Net Worth

Autumn Calabrese is a popular video blogger, fitness model, and media personality as well. She was born on 23 September 1980 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. She went the Webster University in 1998, where she completed her degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts in the field of Study Dance from there in 2001.

People really appreciated her as she is a fitness freak and holds certification in holistic health coaching of the National Academy of Sports Medicine and the American Council of Exercise and Integrative Nutrition.

Autumn competed as the bikini model at the national level. However, her career declined because of her back injury. But still, she is an example for many fitness enthusiasts as Calabrese eats healthy.

Moreover, she also wrote many cookbooks and generated revenue from them. Besides, many workout routines and health products were launched by her. She deals with high-profile clients and gives them healthy tips.

Autumn Calabrese married a hotel manager, but his name was not revealed. They have a son named Dominic, who was born in January 2008. but they separated each other when her husband asked her to stay home as a mother.

Autumn Calabrese Body Measurements

Autumn Calabrese Weight: 59 kg

Autumn Calabrese Height: Unknown

Autumn Calabrese Bra size: 32C

Autumn Calabrese Shoe size: Unkown

Autumn Calabrese Body measurements: 35-24.5-35 inches

Personal Information

Autumn Calabrese Birth Date: September 23, 1980

Autumn Calabrese Age: 40

Autumn Calabrese Nationality: American

Autumn Calabrese Horoscope: Libra

Autumn Calabrese Eye color: Blue

Autumn Calabrese Hair color: Blonde