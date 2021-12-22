Allie Deberry Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

American model Allie Deberry was born on 26th October 1994 in Texas. She was very inn on modeling from the age of 4.

However, the actress acted within the Way She Moves as Flower girl in 2014. She also appeared in Miracle movie, and her character name was Brittany. In 2003 she starred in I’m together with her as Young Alex.

She performed for love and Mary in 2007. In this, she played the role of Sara Pedersen. Next year she appeared during a real movie, “Jackson.” Her notable work includes True Jackson VP, and her character name was Cammy.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alexandria Deberry Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches

Alexandria Deberry Weight: 110 lbs (50 kg)

Alexandria Deberry Shoe Size: 7 US

Alexandria Deberry Bra Size: 38 A

Alexandria Deberry Horoscope: Scorpio

Alexandria Deberry Measurements: 34-24-35 inches or (87-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: