All You Need To Know About Ximena Navarrete

The winner of ‘Miss Universe 2010, Ximena Navarrete, is also famous as a Mexican Model,

Actress, and TV Host. She played dual roles as Marina Reverte Artigas and Magdalena

Artigas in the TV series ‘La Tempestad. She also won the beauty pageant of ‘Nuestra Belleza

México’ 2009.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Ximena Navarrete

Popular As: Jimena Ximena Navarrete Rosete

Gender: Female

Age: 34 years old

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Date of Birth: February 22, 1988

Place of Birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Profession: Model, Actor, Miss Universe

Nationality: American

Spouse: Juan Carlos Valladares (M. 2017)

Father: Carlos Navarrete

Mother: Gabriela Rosete Riestra

Sexual Orientation: Straight

All about the body measurements of the Ximena Navarrete

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’8” inches

Weight: 60 kg

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Shoe Size: 7 (US)

Body Measurements: 35-24-36 inches



Facts about Ximena Navarrete

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On February 22, 1988, Ximena Navarrete was born to her father, Carlos Navarrete, a

dentist, and mother, Gabriela Rosete Riestra. She grew up alongside her sister

named Mariana Navarrete Rosete.

● Ximena is a Mexican citizen who belongs to the Latin American race. She joined Valle de

Atemajac University Zapopan and completed her education. She started her successful

career earlier, at the age of 16. She was interested in Modeling and Acting from

childhood. So, she took part in modeling shows.

● Ximena participated in ‘Nuestra Belleza Jalisco,’ and earned the title in 2009 in her

hometown Guadalajara. Similarly, in 2010 out of 83 contestants, she won the crown of

‘Miss Universe 2010 ‘.

● She has appeared in TV programs like ‘108 Costuras’ and ‘La Tempestad; in events

including Latin Grammy Awards 2013 and Nuestra Belleza México 2012; presented as

one of the judges at Miss Universe 2012, and spokesperson of ‘L’Oreal Paris’ and ‘Old

Navy.’

● Among the other special awards, she also won the Academic Award and the Fuller

Beauty Queen award.

● The beauty Queen married Mexican businessman Juan Carlos Valladares in 2017.

● The beauty pageant winner, Ximena Navarrete, is the wealthiest and most successful

model in the fashion world. She has estimated an outstanding amount of around $1

million – $5 million.

Description:

Jimena Navarrete Rosete is a Mexican model beauty queen and actress who rose to fame after

winning the crown of the Miss Universe 2010. She starred as one of the judges in 2012 at Miss

Universe and presented as spokesperson of ‘L’Oreal Paris’ and ‘Old Navy.’