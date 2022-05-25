All You Need To Know About Ximena Navarrete

The winner of ‘Miss Universe 2010, Ximena Navarrete, is also famous as a Mexican Model,
Actress, and TV Host. She played dual roles as Marina Reverte Artigas and Magdalena
Artigas in the TV series ‘La Tempestad. She also won the beauty pageant of ‘Nuestra Belleza
México’ 2009.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full Names: Ximena Navarrete
Popular As: Jimena Ximena Navarrete Rosete
Gender: Female
Age: 34 years old
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Date of Birth: February 22, 1988
Place of Birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Profession: Model, Actor, Miss Universe
Nationality: American
Spouse: Juan Carlos Valladares (M. 2017)
Father: Carlos Navarrete
Mother: Gabriela Rosete Riestra
Sexual Orientation: Straight
All about the body measurements of the Ximena Navarrete
Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
Height: 5’8” inches
Weight: 60 kg
Hair Color: Dark Brown
Eye Color: Dark Brown
Shoe Size: 7 (US)
Body Measurements: 35-24-36 inches
Facts about Ximena Navarrete
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● On February 22, 1988, Ximena Navarrete was born to her father, Carlos Navarrete, a
dentist, and mother, Gabriela Rosete Riestra. She grew up alongside her sister
named Mariana Navarrete Rosete.
● Ximena is a Mexican citizen who belongs to the Latin American race. She joined Valle de
Atemajac University Zapopan and completed her education. She started her successful
career earlier, at the age of 16. She was interested in Modeling and Acting from
childhood. So, she took part in modeling shows.
● Ximena participated in ‘Nuestra Belleza Jalisco,’ and earned the title in 2009 in her
hometown Guadalajara. Similarly, in 2010 out of 83 contestants, she won the crown of
‘Miss Universe 2010 ‘.
● She has appeared in TV programs like ‘108 Costuras’ and ‘La Tempestad; in events
including Latin Grammy Awards 2013 and Nuestra Belleza México 2012; presented as
one of the judges at Miss Universe 2012, and spokesperson of ‘L’Oreal Paris’ and ‘Old
Navy.’
● Among the other special awards, she also won the Academic Award and the Fuller
Beauty Queen award.
● The beauty Queen married Mexican businessman Juan Carlos Valladares in 2017.
● The beauty pageant winner, Ximena Navarrete, is the wealthiest and most successful
model in the fashion world. She has estimated an outstanding amount of around $1
million – $5 million.
Description:
Jimena Navarrete Rosete is a Mexican model beauty queen and actress who rose to fame after
winning the crown of the Miss Universe 2010. She starred as one of the judges in 2012 at Miss
Universe and presented as spokesperson of ‘L’Oreal Paris’ and ‘Old Navy.’