4 Fun Ways to Be More Active Every Day

Being active every day is something that most people know is good for their health, but that doesn’t mean their follow-through is great. It can be hard to find the time to fit exercise and activity in, which is why it may take a little creative thinking. If being active is something you want to focus on, then we’ve got four fun ways that you can work it into your lifestyle. Some of these won’t even feel like exercise, so the emphasis is on the fun.

Engage in Short Bursts of Activity Throughout the Day

A good way for beginners to approach increased activity is to break it up throughout the day. You aren’t necessarily going to have a full hour free that you can dedicate to a workout each day, so if that’s the case, do short bursts of activity whenever you can.

You can do a quick 15-minute walk, work on household chores for 15 minutes, spend 10 minutes on strength training and so forth. You can repeat activities as many times as you like throughout the day too, so it doesn’t have to be something new each time.

Daily exercise will start to become a habit for you over time and with that, you may find it easier to work out for longer periods.

Join an Activity-Based Class

If you cringe at the idea of joining a workout class do not worry as there are plenty of other options that will still get you up and moving. Classes such as dance, yoga, Pilates, golfing, rock climbing and so forth each involve activity and burning calories yet you won’t be stuck in a traditional cardio class. To help with motivation, why not get a family member or good friend to sign up with you? This way, it becomes a social activity.

Embrace a Backyard Sport

Another way to be more active is to embrace a sport that you can play or at least practice in your yard. If you can work on your sport daily, you can improve your skills and you’ll be getting the bonus of it acting like a workout.

You could give baseball a try, America’s favorite pastime. While this is a team sport, you can pick up various equipment that makes it possible for you to train at home by yourself like these pitcher’s pockets. The pitcher’s pocket will help you with your aim so that you’ll do much better against batters when on the mound. There are also pitching machines that make it possible to practice your batting skills.

Build Yourself a Home Gym

For those who want to get serious and work out on a more advanced level, it can be worth it to start investing in home gym pieces. You don’t need much to get an effective full-body workout. Purchasing one type of cardio machine and then investing in free weights and even exercise bands can be all that’s required. This also means it doesn’t take up a lot of room in your house.

As for the best cardio machine to have at home, these would include:

Rowing machine

Elliptical machine

Stationary bike

Treadmill

To save space in your house, look for a machine that is foldable, lightweight and on wheels. This will allow you to tuck the machine out of the way when not in use.

Being active daily is more about making a lifestyle change than anything else. It means you have recognized you want to better your health and you want to find fun and engaging ways to do it so that you stick with your goal. Just think how much healthier you will feel and look once you increase your activity level.