Yellz0 Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Yellz0 is a Tiktok star who was born on 5 November 2000 and born in the United States. At this time, her age is 21 years old. He started her TikTok career by lip-syncs and video responding to comments.

She belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity. Yellz0 has been passionate about modeling since childhood. Her parents always supported her, so she did what she wanted. We don’t have much information about her parents and siblings.

There is no long history about her education, but she is also studying. Here you can read some her personal information.

Yellz0 Body Measurements

Full Name Yellz0 Date of Birth November 5, 2000 Age 21 years old Birthplace TexasUSA Profession Social Media Star Height 5’6” Weight 56 kg Bra Size Not Known Yellz0 Body Measurements Not Known Yellz0 Shoe Size Not Known Spouse Dunavan Yellz0 Net Worth $100-200k

Net Worth

Yellz0’s primary source of earning is the TikTok platform. She has more than 190k followers on her Instagram and similarly bundles of fans on TikTok. The estimated net worth of Yellz0 is $100000-200000.

Relationship Status

The beautiful TikTok star Yellz0 got popularity at a very young age. Her fans and followers are desperate to know about her relationship status. Yellz0 is in a relationship, and she is dating Dunavan.

She often posted their pictures on Instagram, and the couple seemed so happy. Her name was often mentioned in some controversial issues, but all these are rumors. She loves her fans

and following and always tries to spread positive thoughts and love.