Biography

Yellz0 Body Measurements, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

By Sadia Nazir
Yellz0 is a Tiktok star who was born on 5 November 2000 and born in the United States. At this time, her age is 21 years old. He started her TikTok career by lip-syncs and video responding to comments.

She belongs to the Caucasian ethnicity. Yellz0 has been passionate about modeling since childhood. Her parents always supported her, so she did what she wanted. We don’t have much information about her parents and siblings.

There is no long history about her education, but she is also studying. Here you can read some her personal information.

Yellz0 Body Measurements

Full Name Yellz0
 Date of Birth November 5, 2000
Age 21 years old
Birthplace TexasUSA
Profession Social Media Star
Height 5’6”
Weight 56 kg
Bra Size Not Known
Yellz0 Body Measurements Not Known
Yellz0 Shoe Size Not Known
Spouse Dunavan
Yellz0 Net Worth $100-200k

Net Worth

Yellz0’s primary source of earning is the TikTok platform. She has more than 190k followers on her Instagram and similarly bundles of fans on TikTok. The estimated net worth of Yellz0 is $100000-200000.

Relationship Status

Yellz0

The beautiful TikTok star Yellz0 got popularity at a very young age. Her fans and followers are desperate to know about her relationship status. Yellz0 is in a relationship, and she is dating Dunavan.

She often posted their pictures on Instagram, and the couple seemed so happy. Her name was often mentioned in some controversial issues, but all these are rumors. She loves her fans
and following and always tries to spread positive thoughts and love.

