Yagami Yato: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Yagami Yato is famously known as the voice actor for her Youtube channel. Farther, Yato is an artist who produces voices for several anime. Yato was pulled into the contestation as the YouTuber’s content was NSFW.

Several fans indicted Yagami of promoting obscure material to the underage group. She was born on 24th October 2001 in California, United States. Yagami was cited for transferring the sexually definite audios from the Patreon account.

Yagami Yato is believed to be 20 years old as of 2021. With the given birthday, she hails the wheel sign of Scorpio. Latterly, the YouTuber apologized for the damaging goods and thanked suckers for sticking to the content and supporting the voice actor.

Biography and Body Measurements

Stage Name: Yagami Yato

Real Name: Yagami Yato

Profession(s): Instagram Star, YouTuber

Birthday: 24th October 2001

Age: 20 years (As of 2022)

Gender: Female

Birthplace: California, United States

Hometown: California, California, United States

Nationality: American

Food Habit: Non-Vegetarian

Quick Facts about Yagami Yato

 Yagami Yato has not unveiled her face to the public eye.

 Further, Yato s vids on YouTube don't include the prints of the famous voice actor for anime.

 In addition, Yato has agreed to live a private life.

 Still, Yagami has revealed her gender as womanish.

 Revealing herself as a lady has shaken the entire addict base as people allowed she was a boy.

 She has shown her eventuality as a voice actor as her oral ranges and voice modulation has made her fans believe that she was a man.

 With her gift, she had earned massive respect from her suckers.

 With her gender being explained, her face has also been revealed by colorful websites.

 The Wikipedia memoir of Yagami Yato has not been published yet.

 Still, her real name is known to be Cleomi Myu.

 The California- grounded anime voice artist launched her YouTube channel in January 2015.

 Further, she is also popular on TikTok.

 Yagami Yato has an estimated net worth of 768 thousand dollars in 2021.

 Her source of income has been content she produces on YouTube and Patreon.

 Yato s two YouTube channel has collected further than 900k followers with 244 million.