X Stress Relieving Games That Will Surely Make You Feel Better

A little entertainment is essential to a content life, and games serve you with the happiness you highly deserve. They are an absolute treat for people fed up with their hectic schedules and busy lives and struggle to find ways to catch up on fun activities. They help overcome the pressure and stress that builds in you with the routine work. The internet brings you loads of gaming websites that give you a free margin to explore, take out all your frustrations, and relieve your boredom and loneliness.

If you are willing to experience the joy of these games, then you are at the right place. Below in this article, we have shortlisted the games that will bless you with the ultimate satisfaction and delight, so don’t forget to praise us later.

1- Bubble trouble

If you are unaware of this game, you need to know its worth. Since its launch, bubble trouble has been a demanding game and appears to be many people’s favorite. Its gameplay requires you to clear up all the bubbles that fall your way. The main trouble comes when more giant bubbles split up with your strikes, increasing the chances of collisions with the player. The game gets challenging and tougher with the proceeding levels. The more swiftly you eliminate the balls without letting them touch you leads you earn more points. You can play this game as one player and enjoy it with your friends in the two-player mode.

2- Fruit blade

Fruit blade is one of the most appealing games you have discovered so far. The concept of this game revolves around slicing fruits with your finger swipe. A juicy splash sound comes with every fruit cut that helps calm down all your stress. You can also score bonus points by cutting three fruits in one take. Fruit blade can become an ideal partner of your leisure time. You can access this ad-free game from the Unlimited Gamez App without any inconvenience. Such kind of gaming amuses the players a lot. Try to be very careful while playing to avoid slicing bombs that come with the fruits. A little practice will eventually make you a champion of this game.

3- Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is an oddly satisfying game that you should undoubtedly try for once. It brings you some outstanding features to compete in the gameplay. The players are supposed to live a farmer’s life and perform mining activities, cultivation, livestock, harvesting, etc. This game judges how competitively you can run the inherited farm and settle there. All you have to do is showcase your skills in farm maintenance. The game characters, sound, and display are very pleasing and attractive among the players who hardly get tired of playing this. You can play this game on almost all platforms, including Android, PlayStation, Windows, iOS, etc.

4- Subway surfers

Subway surfer belongs to the category of exhilarating games that you should not miss out on at any cost. It is quite an old game that is still supremely popular among game lovers. It gets you so involved in the thrill that nothing can stop you from setting records. This game requires vigilance as the players face numerous hurdles and barriers while running in the game setting. You have to be smart enough to escape from the policeman who keeps running after you with his dog to chase you. During the game, you get offered different rewards like mystery boxes, hoverboards, speed multiplier, etc., that facilitate your victory. The player continues to play this game until their gadget’s battery drowns. You can also unlock other players with your high scores. You can enjoy this game on Android, iOS, and Windows platforms.

5- Bubble shooter

It is a fantastic time pass game that is also free to play. The instructions for this game are simple and very much understood. A little strategy will help you ace this game. You have to create groups of three similar color balls by shooting the upcoming balls on the playing field. Your shot eliminates that group bringing the other balls down on screens.

You have to clear the entire area without letting the balls touch the bottom line. Bubble shooter is super engaging in that players can adhere to their screen for hours. With the game’s completion in the restricted time, victory comes your way. This game enhances your targeting skills and is available on Android and Windows platforms. The players equally admire the visual effects of this game.

6- Piano tiles 2

The entire credit goes to the developer, who has put pensive thought into establishing this game. It is not just a freaking good game but a bundle of joyous stuff. We would highly recommend this game to those who legit need some break from their exhaustion. This game incorporates a refreshing concept that cheers and relaxes the player. It would be best to hit the quickly rising columns of correct piano keys in this game. A piece of classical music soothing to the ears continues to play until you keep hitting the right key. With a faulty tap, the music stops, and you lose. This game somehow proves a stress reliever, and earphones make the playability experience even better. You can play piano tiles easily on Android and iOS.

7- ASMR slicing

ASMR slicing is an unbelievably gratifying game that will never disappoint the players. It will help you kill time with the pleasing sounds produced by the slicing. The sound aesthetics of this game are super appealing to the players. We must appreciate and promote such games that mentally and emotionally help people a lot. In this game, you have to cut the slices of different objects as precisely as possible. Don’t give up and continue practicing until you end up with a perfect piece. It is a fun video game that is free to play. You can play this game on Android platforms.

8- Ludo star

The gameplay of the Ludo star is boisterous, making it every generation’s preference. It is not wrong to designate it as a family game. Ludo is always exciting to play based on the connection it develops between the players. The happiness that it brings to people’s faces has just no comparison.

Final verdict

After reading about all these games, you must have understood what the hype is all about. The emphasis on the above-listed game collection is to spread positive vibes and electrifying energy among the people, so they don’t feel left out or lonely in this restlessly running world. These games also attempt to bring loved ones together by allowing them to communicate and keep them connected at all moments.

Pandemic was harsh on all of us, but a massive shout-out goes to these gaming sites, which played a significant role in cheering us up during the tough times. These games were so indulging for some people that they hardly got bothered by the pandemic. That brings us to an end. We hope that this article was helpful to you. Leave your comments and suggestions regarding the blog. We would love to improve considering them.