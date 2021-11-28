Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher Biography, Age, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, and More!

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher is the first child of the famous couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. She was born on 1st October 2014 in California, USA. However, her parent was met on the set of a famous TV serial “That 70’s Show” in 1998. They got married in July 2015.
Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher: Wiki
- Date of Birth: 1st October 2014
- Age: 5 years old
- Height: 3 feet 5 inches
- Weight: 18 kg or (39.6 lbs)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Ukrainian and Caucasian
- Parents: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
- Siblings: Dimitri Portwood Kutcher
- Net Worth: 386 million dollars
- Married/Single: Single
- Profession: Celebrity kid
- Zodiac Sign: Libra
- Instagram: wyattisabellekutcher
Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher: Net Worth
As all of you know the parents of Wyatt. And both are rich and famous celebrities of Hollywood cinema. Therefore, she has a rich family background with a net worth of 386 million dollars.
Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher: Social Media
As the daughter of the famous couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, everyone wants to see her. Therefore, she has an active Instagram account where you can find her latest update.