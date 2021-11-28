Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher Biography, Age, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, and More!

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher is the first child of the famous couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. She was born on 1st October 2014 in California, USA. However, her parent was met on the set of a famous TV serial “That 70’s Show” in 1998. They got married in July 2015.

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher: Wiki

Date of Birth: 1 st October 2014

October 2014 Age: 5 years old

Height: 3 feet 5 inches

Weight: 18 kg or (39.6 lbs)

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Ukrainian and Caucasian

Parents: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Siblings: Dimitri Portwood Kutcher

Net Worth: 386 million dollars

Married/Single: Single

Profession: Celebrity kid

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Instagram: wyattisabellekutcher

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher: Net Worth

As all of you know the parents of Wyatt. And both are rich and famous celebrities of Hollywood cinema. Therefore, she has a rich family background with a net worth of 386 million dollars.

Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher: Social Media

As the daughter of the famous couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, everyone wants to see her. Therefore, she has an active Instagram account where you can find her latest update.