Women’s Multivitamin: Health and Beauty Benefits

Did you know that our bodies might be lacking in folic acid and vitamin B-12 as we speak?

And that’s after assuming that we’re eating enough fruits and vegetables, and really taking care of our nutrition. The truth of the matter is that 87 percent of adults don’t eat enough veggies in the United States.

That’s where women’s multivitamin comes in handy. If you’re really unfamiliar with the wide world of multivitamins and how to pick the right one for you, no worries. You’ve come to the right place.

Keep on reading for our full breakdown of everything you need to know about women’s multivitamins. We’ll learn why it’s so important to add them to your diet as soon as possible.

What Is a Women’s Multivitamin?

Before we start out deep dive into what makes women’s multivitamins so beneficial to your health, let’s cover the foundational terminologies.

Unfortunately, there’s no standard definition or parameters for what’s considered a multivitamin in the eyes of the FDA or the CDC. However, the market has labeled any product that contained three or more essential minerals to be a multivitamin product.

Those vitamins tend to include vitamin D, many different strands of B vitamins, vitamin K, vitamin A, zinc, iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, and many more.

When it comes to the way these multivitamins are ingested, they’re in the form of capsules, tablets, pills, or gummies. The ratio of the minerals in every multivitamin will be slightly different depending on the intended end user.

For instance, women’s multivitamins are designed for women’s needs. Prenatal vitamins target pregnant people, and so on.

The Benefits of Women’s Multivitamins: Filling the Gaps

The main underlying benefit for integrating women’s multivitamins into your diet is filling in our different nutrient gaps.

There is no average diet anymore. For example, we’re becoming more focused on people who follow specialized diets like veganism, vegetarianism, gluten-free, allergen-free nutrition.

In short, different people will have different dietary needs. However, there are some nutrients that tend to be missing or not sufficient enough in most of our diets.

Some key nutrient intakes like Vitamin D, DHA, Iron, and Vitamin B12 are found more commonly in specific animal products. This is why you’ll find many vegans and vegetarians lacking those nutrients.

However, that doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with the diet itself. After all, the rest of the human population is dealing with fiber deficiencies and other minerals that come from a plant-based diet.

This is why supplementing your diet with a multivitamin is great for you, regardless of your dietary lifestyle. There are so many new products on the market that cater to underserved populations. Like multivitamins for vegans who need omega-3 that doesn’t come from animal products.

Fitting your Life Stage: Tailored Nutrients for Your Age Group

Our needs shift depending on our age groups and how our bodies function. For example, what a postmenopausal woman would need is going to be different from what a woman in her early 20s would need.

Basically, our nutrient needs keep evolving as we hop from one life stage to the next. When we’re 50+ we’re going to need higher rates of nutrients that sustain bone health, and not as much iron.

Protection From Serious Health Disorders

Vitamins are not candy, and they’re not as frivolous in their function.

Nutrient deficiencies like iron deficiency can cause painful health conditions like anemia, from which 25 percent of the world’s population are suffering.

The same rule applies to vitamins like vitamin D. Interestingly enough, up to 35 percent of the adult population in the U.S. are currently suffering from a degree of vitamin D deficiency.

If left untreated for years on end, people will start experiencing decreased bone density and muscle weakness.

Prevention of Reproductive Health Issues

When it comes to pregnant women, having a deficiency in essential minerals or vitamins won’t just affect their own health, but also the health of their babies.

Research has shown that vitamin B12 deficiencies in pregnant women might increase the risk of neural tube defects for babies in utero. Moreover, a zinc deficiency might result in underweight or premature births.

In short, if you’re pregnant, you and your baby will be much better off by adding a high-quality multivitamin to your diet. However, you’ll want to keep in mind that not all multivitamins are equal.

You’ll need to conduct your own research. And, ask your healthcare provider for advice when it comes to picking the right prenatal multivitamin for you.

The Cumulative Power of Multivitamins

You might think that it’s better to detect the specific mineral deficiencies you’re dealing with and take the appropriate vitamin supplement accordingly.

For example, if you’re dealing with a calcium deficiency, the solution is getting a calcium supplement, right?

Well, no. That’s not how your body works. When it comes to calcium deficiencies, your body also needs vitamin K and vitamin D to properly absorb calcium.

Simply put, a mineral won’t work in a vacuum. There are vitamins that won’t activate unless they’re in the presence of other nutrients. Vitamin B2 and B12 would only be absorbed effectively if they’re together.

When you take a multivitamin, you won’t have to do all the extra research. You don’t need to learn about the interactions between the minerals. And, ensuring that you’re getting the right mix and ratio of nutrients.

In high-quality multivitamins, the right combinations of nutrients will be taken into account. Like adding tryptophan with vitamin B3, and copper with zinc.

