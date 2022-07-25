All You Need To Know About Willie McLaughlin

Willie McLaughlin is a professional athlete who represented the United States of America at

the 1984 Olympic Trials and competed in the 400 meters.

Now, He is retired and married to his wife, Marry McLaughlin. The couple were schoolmates and dated for almost five years. His wife, Marry, was a runner in high school and completed the 400 and 800-meter races. The couple is the parents of a gold medalist, Sydney McLaughlin, an American hurdler and

sprinter.

Facts about Willie McLaughlin

Facts about Willie McLaughlin

● There’s no Wikipedia page about him, but some online sources reported that he is 40

years old as of the current year.

● Willie was born in 1964, and he is 57 years old as of the current year.

● He attended East Orange High School, Essex County, East Orange, New Jersey, United

States. He joined Manhattan College in New York, United States.

● He has a passion for running and began participating in high school running

competitions, and later, he won different matches.

● He began his early career as an athlete and became a semi-finalist in the 400 meters in

1984.

● He married his wife, Marry McLaughlin, and the couple has four children, Taylor,

Morgan, Sydney, and Ryan McLaughlin. His third child Sydney is an American Gold

Medalist in hurdler and sprinter. She set the women’s 400 meters hurdles record

with 51.90 seconds.

● She has been the Youngest US Olympian since 1982. Their fourth son, Ryan, was also a

runner in 2001.

● Willie’s net worth is unknown to the media. However, his daughter has earned a net

worth of around $2 million.



