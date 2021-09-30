Will I Prefer Cannabis or Tobacco?

With all that’s going on in the world, it’s understandable that many people are looking for ways to relax and enjoy themselves. Using cannabis and tobacco products are a popular choice of recreational activity is a favorite for many people both for personal use and to share with friends.

However, many people are unaware of the differences between these products and how they make you feel when you use them. If you’re on the fence about trying cannabis or tobacco, it’s a good idea to learn more about both substances and how they might affect you. Keep reading to learn more that can help you determine whether you prefer cannabis or tobacco.

What are the differences between cannabis and tobacco?

First, it’s important to understand a little more about cannabis and tobacco. Cannabis products can include both products derived from hemp and derived from the marijuana plant, though they operate under different legal frameworks in the United States. Tobacco is legal for sale and use everywhere in the U.S. for adults 18 and over and is available pretty much anywhere you go. The ease of access and lower price of tobacco products have made them more commonly used than cannabis, but the popularity of cannabis products is on the rise.

The effects of cannabis and tobacco are different, and depend on what type of product you use. CBD products often have subtler effects, since they don’t contain THC, which is the chemical that gives marijuana its psychoactive high. While CBD products don’t get you high, consumers rave about what they see as their positive effects. Consumers have begun using CBD for everything from chronic pain to sleeplessness. While medical studies determining the health benefits CBD may have are ongoing, many think the future could be bright.

The high you get from smoking marijuana is often described as relaxing and medical marijuana is often prescribed for those suffering from some types of insomnia and anxiety. Tobacco, on the other hand, is often described as providing a rush of adrenaline or energy to users. While many people use both, it’s not uncommon for people to strongly prefer one or the other.

Where can you find the best cannabis and tobacco products?

The number of tobacco brands and flavors out there is incredible, so you’re likely to be able to find something that appeals to you if you’re willing to try out some different products. These Wild Rum Backwoods cigars are a good example of the types of interesting new blends that is popular with consumers.

CBD products derived from hemp are legal or sold in the U.S. due to the 2018 Farm Bill. This means that they are available for purchase far more accessibly than marijuana. Marijuana is legal for either recreational or medical use in 36 states, which makes it harder to obtain and use legally in many places.

If you do live in a state where marijuana is legal, it’s a good idea to make sure you understand all the rules and restrictions on its use before you make a purchase. You can find products ranging from topical creams to gummies to oils and tinctures that contain CBD, marijuana, or both. Fab CBD is a great option for first-time users, and they even offer CBD dog treats.

As with anything you intend to consume, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor before using cannabis or tobacco products regularly. Your physician can help you understand the dosage and strength of the products you buy and how they may impact any health conditions you have or prescriptions you may be taking.

While many people use both cannabis and tobacco, they produce very different effects and many people strongly prefer the experience of one or the other. Even within the cannabis family, there is a difference between CBD products derived from help and the THC-laden marijuana you can find at the dispensary. Before you try any of these substances, it’s essential that you learn about the local laws surrounding them in your area.

Once you’ve decided to try cannabis or tobacco, it’s important to find the highest quality products from trusted brands and manufacturers. Doing research can help you decide if you’re interested in trying either cannabis or tobacco, but the only way to know for sure what you like is to try them and find out for yourself.