Wife of Jacksepticeye, ‘Evelien Smolders’ Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts, and More!

Evelien is a famous YouTuber and is mainly recognized as the girlfriend of Jacksepticeye. Currently, she got fame as Gab Smolder or Gab Gamer Gas. On social media, her horror games videos on her channel were really appreciated.

Jacksepticeye is her boyfriend, and his full name is Sean William McLoughlin. He is also a famous Irish Youtuber and is well known for his comedic videos. He has more than 27 million followers on his YouTube channel.

They started dating in October 2018. Before Jacksepticeye, she was in marital status with Pyke, a YouTuber and famous as Taiyoulnc. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Smolders is approximately $492,000.

She is active on social media accounts such as Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter. On her Twitch account, she has 224k followers.

Evelien Smolders real name Evelien Smolders Evelien Smolders Birthday 11 September 1988 Evelien Smolders Age 32 Evelien Smolders gender Female Evelien Smolders height 5’11” Evelien Smolders Nationality Irish Evelien Smolders Ethnicity White Evelien Smolders profession YouTuber Evelien Smolders Husband/Spouse Jacksepticeye Evelien Smolders Net Worth $492,000 million Evelien Smolders Instagram @gabsmolders Evelien Smolders twitter @GabSmolders

Facts