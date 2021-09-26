Wife of Jacksepticeye, ‘Evelien Smolders’ Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Facts, and More!

Evelien is a famous YouTuber and is mainly recognized as the girlfriend of Jacksepticeye. Currently, she got fame as Gab Smolder or Gab Gamer Gas. On social media, her horror games videos on her channel were really appreciated.
Jacksepticeye is her boyfriend, and his full name is Sean William McLoughlin. He is also a famous Irish Youtuber and is well known for his comedic videos. He has more than 27 million followers on his YouTube channel.
They started dating in October 2018. Before Jacksepticeye, she was in marital status with Pyke, a YouTuber and famous as Taiyoulnc. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Smolders is approximately $492,000.
She is active on social media accounts such as Twitch, Instagram, and Twitter. On her Twitch account, she has 224k followers.
|Evelien Smolders real name
|Evelien Smolders
|Evelien Smolders Birthday
|11 September 1988
|Evelien Smolders Age
|32
|Evelien Smolders gender
|Female
|Evelien Smolders height
|5’11”
|Evelien Smolders Nationality
|Irish
|Evelien Smolders Ethnicity
|White
|Evelien Smolders profession
|YouTuber
|Evelien Smolders Husband/Spouse
|Jacksepticeye
|Evelien Smolders Net Worth
|$492,000 million
|Evelien Smolders Instagram
|@gabsmolders
|Evelien Smolders twitter
|@GabSmolders
Facts
- Evelien Smolder was born in September 1988, and now she is 32 years old.
- Smolders is the girlfriend of famous Youtuber Jacksepticeye.
- Before that, she was married to another Youtuber named Taiyoulnc.
- The estimated net worth of Evelien is $492,000, and living a lavish life.\
- She is tall as 5 feet and 11 inches; meanwhile, people also ask how tall is Jacksepticeye? Well, his height is 5 feet and 10 inches.
- Evelien has social media accounts such as Twitch, Twitter, and Instagram.