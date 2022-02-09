Why Study A Master Of Education?

The people who study master’s degrees in Mexico are really few. According to study, only 1% of Mexicans between the ages of 25 and 64 have a master’s degree.

What does this mean? From the labor point of view, this represents a great area of ​​opportunity for all Graduates who wish to stand out in their profession. If you are one of those who are looking for master mim degrees, but you still do not know which your best option is, here you will know the 6 reasons to study a Master’s in Education.

Combine Education And Experience

One of the recurring concerns of graduate students is how to apply what they have learned in their work fields. With our theoretical-practical approach methodology, it is possible to gain experience from the classroom through the analysis of real cases, as well as with problem-solving and decision-making practices on issues that are in the national arena or that even have to do with directly with the student’s work area. In this way, they can be ready to apply what they learn in graduate school almost simultaneously to their jobs.

Vision Of The State And Constant Update

Knowing the complex dynamics of the Peruvian State is one of the main reasons for choosing a Master in Public Management. The state operation is more dynamic and changing than it seems, therefore, being constantly updated on the rules and procedures is vital.

Our teaching staff is made up of professionals who live in public administration, this allows them to obtain first-hand information on state transformations through experience and thus better transmit it to students.

1. Professional Growth

Earning a master’s degree in Education is a gateway to new and better job opportunities. The level of professionalization and specialization offered by the Master’s in Education studies expand the range of job opportunities, thus facilitating access to jobs of greater responsibility or hierarchy within an educational institution.

2. Greater Competitiveness In The Market

As we told you at the beginning, the people who study Masters in Mexico are very few. For this reason, if you decide to study the Master of Education, you will be part of the 1% of the population that has this level of training. In this way, your profile will be more attractive and your job competitiveness will increase.

3. Deepening The Teaching Experience

In Mexico it is common for people to enter teaching without having the necessary training or preparation to teach. If this is your case, the Master’s in Education can give you the tools and strategies to deepen your teaching work and provide a better learning experience to your students.

4. Greater Incidence In Educational Policies

If what you are interested in is assuming administrative or more strategic roles, the Master’s in Education is your solution. Remember that this training not only addresses teaching and learning strategies, but also includes the study of methodologies for educational evaluation and the generation of educational policies, among others.

5. Development Of Your Specialty

This goes hand in hand with the deepening of the teaching experience. The Master’s in Education will not only help you to be a better teacher, but it will also allow you to assume a more critical and analytical posture of your specialty. This means that the Master’s degree can become a stepping stone to advance in the development of your specialty.

6. Career Change

Lastly, one of the great advantages of studying the Master’s in Education is the possibility it offers of making a career change. If you studied Engineering and have decided to take your career towards teaching, it is much easier for you to find a job opportunity in this sector if you have this training.

Now that you know the reasons why you should study the Master of Education, don’t waste any more time. Build your professional future with quality training.