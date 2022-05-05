Why Proper Practice is Important to Transcribers

A transcriber, also known as a transcriptionist, is a documentation specialist. The job of a transcriber is to listen to voice recordings and convert them into written documents. This job requires a lot of patience and skill. Therefore, proper practice is important to transcribers. This is because it offers the following benefits;

It increases speed

To become an efficient transcriber, you need the right typing speed. Therefore, part of proper practice should involve typing. Most transcriptionists can type at around 50 words minutes per minute. However, it would be wise to make your goal to have a typing speed of around 60-65 words per minute. This will allow you to get more work done in less time. It will also increase your earning potential. Practicing typing will allow you to achieve this. You can use online typing resources to help you increase your speed. You can also increase your speed as a transcriber by sharpening your listening skills.

Enhances professionalism

Proper practice is also important for transcribers to become professionals and make a career in translation and transcription services. To become a professional transcriber, you need to meet the technical and skill requirements. Proper practice allows you to gain these requirements. It allows you to be able to handle professional work in transcriptions.

Provides the necessary experience and skills

Proper practice will help you gain the necessary experience to become a professional transcriber. More often than not, when looking for work, employers ask about your experience. While practicing may not equal working professionally, it allows you to acquire the necessary skills to become a professional transcriber. It also allows you to sharpen the skills you already have. Some of the skills you need to become a transcriber are;

Impeccable listening skills

Excellent command of the English language

Awareness of transcribing software

Skills in editing

Proofreading and grammar skills

Typing speed and accuracy

Multitasking skills

Effective project completion skills

Time management skills

It increases accuracy

Accuracy is one of the essential skills you need to become a transcriber. This means accurately converting audio and video files into text format. This is a complex skill that you cannot earn overnight. To become an accurate transcriber, you need practice. The more you practice, the less likely you will make mistakes in your transcription. Mistakes in transcription services, especially when working with a business, can lead to legal trouble, misleading information, and low quality and efficient transcriptions. The key to gaining accuracy through practice is proofreading and doing it repeatedly until you get it right.

Practice helps you get acquainted with the technical equipment

One of the checklists for becoming a transcriber is meeting the technical requirements. Proper practice allows you to get acquainted with the technology for transcribing. For instance, practice allows you to sharpen your computer skills and the necessary transcription software. The more you practice, the easier it becomes for you to use the technology and the better of a transcriber you become. Below are some of the technical requirements for transcribers;

A relatively current computer

Reliable internet with download speeds of around 10mbps

Transcription software (you can practice with different software for added benefits)

Editing software

A foot pedal for stopping, playing, fast-forwarding, and stopping the audio or video files

Headphones for better listening

It helps you learn the style guidelines

Before becoming a transcriber, you need to study the style guidelines. Proper practice will help you do this. The guidelines usually change depending on the company or the software. This means that not all companies adhere to the same guidelines. While practicing, you can look at the different styles and get acquainted with them. This gives you a competitive edge if you want to become a professional transcriber.

It promotes patience

Transcribing requires a lot of patience. The job may entail working with low-quality audio files, accents, and other challenges that may make listening to the documents difficult. It may also involve listening to hours and hours of video or audio content to accomplish a task. Therefore, you cannot do without patience. Proper practice helps you enhance your patience. The more you practice, the more you learn that patience pays.

It allows you to specialize in many areas

More often than not, transcribers specialize in a specific field, like law, medicine, education, or business. Before determining your ideal area of specialization, it would be wise to practice different areas. This allows you to recognize your strengths so you can find your specialization. The more you practice different specialization fields, the easier it would be to become a general transcriber.

Conclusion

Proper practice can help you become a video and audio transcription expert. Practice transcription test can help you with your practice. The key is to take several tests as you sharpen your skills. Practice will also help with translation services.