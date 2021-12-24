Who Is Rami Malek and Who is Her Girlfriend, Let’s Know About Them!

Rami Malek is a character of rock and roll star Freddie Mercury. People talk about his sexuality as he is gay or straight.

Rami is an American actor and became famous when he performed in the television series Mr.Robot from 2015 to 2019. In this series, he portrayed the role of a computer hacker named Elliot Alderson.

Besides, he earned fame as the lead vocalist of the British Rock band Queen. Rami got many awards such as Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Awards.

Rami Malek never talks about his sexuality, so no one can say he is bisexual or gay. He never hinted at his fan about the LGBTQ+ community. He has a twin brother named Sami Malek, who is younger than him and an English teacher.

They have an elder sister named Yasmine, who is an ER doctor. Their parents migrated from Egypt as his father’s name is Neely Abdel Malek and his mother Said Malek.

According to reports, in October 2021, Rami will be 41 years old as he was born in 1981. he belongs to Taurus and celebrates his birthday on 12 May. His birthplace is Torrance, California.

Rami Malek is not married yet, but he was seen with Lucy Boynton. They have been in a relationship since 2018. Lucy is a British American Actress and shared the screen in tv series with her boyfriend, Rami.